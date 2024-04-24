Spain PM Sanchez says he is suspending public duties to “reflect” on future

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he will suspend public duties to “stop and reflect” on whether he wants to continue in frontline politics, in a letter shared on his X social media acccount.

“I urgently need an answer to the question of whether it is worthwhile (…) whether I should continue to lead the government or renounce this honour,” he said in the letter.

The shock announcement came after a Spanish court said earlier on Wednesday it was launching a preliminary investigation into whether Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez committed a crime of influence peddling and corruption in business in her private dealings.