Spain to intervene in South Africa’s Gaza genocide case at World Court

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain will request to intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel’s actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice, its foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday.

Spain follows Ireland, which also announced it would intervene in the case.

“We are doing it because of our commitment to international law, in our desire to support the court in its work and strengthen the United Nations, supporting the role of the court as the maximum legal entity in the system,” Albares said in a press conference held in Madrid.