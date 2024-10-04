Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Spanish Air Force says F-18 fighter jet crashes, pilot dies

This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Air Force on Friday confirmed the death of an F-18 Hornet fighter jet pilot after the aircraft crashed near the northeastern city of Teruel.

“We regret to communicate that our teammate Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Estrada Martin died in the F-18 accident,” the Air Force posted on X.

The Spanish military operates two kinds of fighter jets, the U.S.-made F-18 Hornet and the Eurofighter Typhoon. The country has sent these to the Baltic states and to Romania to help in policing Europe’s skies.

