Spanish bus flips, gets wedged in tunnel entrance, injuring dozens

This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) -A bus carrying workers of the Inditex clothing company flipped over and got wedged in an almost vertical position at the entrance of a highway tunnel in northeastern Spain on Tuesday, injuring dozens of people, authorities said.

The bus, with 48 workers on board, was travelling between Barcelona and Tordera, where Inditex, owner of the Zara fashion brand, has a plant, Xavier Amor, mayor of Pineda de Mar, told national broadcaster TVE.

Three critically injured passengers were flown by helicopter to hospitals and 22 people in serious condition were transferred to health centres. Six more with less severe wounds were also treated in nearby centres, the emergency services said.

It took the emergency services several hours to remove the bus using a crane.

Police were investigating what caused the accident.

About 650 people from the Barcelona area travel to work at the Inditex facility every day.

Inditex thanked the emergency services and said in a statement it was monitoring the condition of all its employees involved in the accident.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; additional reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Bernadette Baum)

