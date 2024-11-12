Spanish flood-hit towns brace for another storm

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

MADRID (Reuters) – Flood-hit towns near the eastern city of Valencia were rushing on Tuesday to clear the sewage system of mud and debris, pile sandbags and cancel school classes as they prepared for another approaching storm.

Two weeks after the worst floods in Spain’s modern history killed more than 200 people, national weather service AEMET issued an orange alert, the second-highest, for strong or torrential rains expected on Wednesday in the same area.

AEMET forecasts as much as 120 mm (4.7 inches) of rain in 12 hours. While the storm is not expected to be as powerful, it could be devastating for the towns that are still recovering.

The impact of the rain could be severe because of the quantities of mud already on the ground and because of the condition of the sewage system, Rosa Tauris, a spokesperson for Valencia’s emergency committee, told reporters.

Thousands of workers are cleaning buildings while removing the mud that accumulated on roads and sidewalks and clogged the sewage pipes and drains in towns and suburbs around Valencia.

The emergency committee issued a special warning requesting that municipalities and organisations take preventive measures, including closing schools.

Tauris recommended citizens work remotely when possible, avoid non-essential travel and follow emergency services’ updates.

The town council of Chiva, one of the worst-hit sites, cancelled classes and sports activities, while in nearby Aldaia, workers piled up sandbags to protect the town.

“We are placing sandbags to replace the floodgates that the previous floods tore down,” municipal worker Antonio Ojeda said, hoping this would prevent the Saleta ravine from overflowing again.

They are also cleaning the ditches and drains that are obstructed with trees, tyres and car parts.

On Monday, 10,000 tons of furniture, appliances and clothing were removed, almost as much waste as Valencia disposes of in a year.

Valencian authorities suspended classes and activities at recreational centres in the flood-hit suburbs, advising volunteers who flocked to the area to help clean up to avoid travel.

The AEMET’s weather alerts cover much of the Mediterranean coast of Catalonia, Valencia and Andalusia and the Balearic Islands.