Spanish police end search for British teenager in Tenerife

reuters_tickers

1 minute

By Ana Cantero

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish police said on Sunday they had ended a search for British teenager Jay Slater, who has been missing on the Canary island of Tenerife since June 17, but that the case is still open.

“The search operation is no longer active, but the case is still open and there are several lines of investigation,” a Civil Guard spokeswoman told Reuters.

Slater, 19, was on holiday on the island when he went missing. His phone was last traced to the Masca ravine in a remote national park in the north of the island.

Dozens of police officers, rescue teams and fire fighters have been looking since then in the steep valley, using dogs, drones and a helicopter.

“The search has gone on for many days because it is a rocky area that is hard to access,” the spokeswoman said.

Some volunteers joined police and other rescue workers to form a team of more than 30 people who combed the area on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ana CanteroEditing by Frances Kerry)