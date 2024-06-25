Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Spanish police examine CCTV footage in missing UK teenager’s case in Tenerife, mayor says

By Borja Suarez and Michael Francis Gore

SANTIAGO DEL TEIDE, Spain (Reuters) – Spanish police are examining CCTV footage from a local town on the island of Tenerife near where British teenager Jay Slater disappeared, its mayor said on Tuesday.

Slater, 19, went missing on June 17 and his phone was last traced to the Masca ravine in a remote national park on the Canary Islands archipelago.

Dozens of police officers, rescue teams and fire fighters have been searching since Wednesday in the steep valley located on the island’s west coast, using dogs, drones and a helicopter.

Warren Slater, the teenager’s father, on Monday shared a blurry still picture from a security camera in the town of Santiago del Teide of a person that could be his son in the hope it would help with the search, British media reported.

“We know the police are investigating (the CCTV images). They have asked for the town hall’s security cameras and they are also working with the company that handles those cameras,” mayor Emilio Jose Navarro told Reuters.

The image shared by the family to British media outlets shows a person walking through town, but it is impossible to make out a face.

Navarro said police had interviewed several people who may have seen him, including some who said they thought they had spotted him on the coast watching matches in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

British national Tom Beckett, who is familiar with the area where Slater last used his phone and was in Santiago del Teide on Tuesday, said be believed the teenager may not have reached the town.

“Had he been on the road, he would have been seen by numerous tourists. It’s a very narrow road so they wouldn’t have missed him, they would have seen him,” Beckett told Reuters.

