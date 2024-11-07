Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Spanish police seize record cocaine in Ecuadorean banana shipment

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Jon Nazca

ALGECIRAS, Spain (Reuters) – Spanish police have made a record cocaine seizure after finding 13 metric tons of the drug hidden in a shipment of bananas in a container from Ecuador in the southern port of Algeciras.

The amount, discovered on Oct. 14. breaks the previous record in Spain when 9.4 tons of cocaine were found in 2023, also in Algeciras, the fourth biggest container port in Europe.

“It is obvious that these 13 tons of cocaine were not only bound for the Spanish market. The Spanish market cannot handle so many drugs all at once. This drug was intended to be distributed throughout Europe,” Antonio Jesus Martinez, head of the Central Narcotics Brigade of the National Police told reporters.

The Spanish police were on alert after a tip off from their counterparts in Ecuador, the world’s largest banana exporter, that a suspicious cargo was on its way.

Martinez said the police arrested a woman, a partner in the company that was receiving the shipment, though two managers of the import company are on the run.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR