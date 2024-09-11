Spanish prime minister says ‘we don’t need another trade war’

KUNSHAN, China (Reuters) – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday there does not need to be another trade war, and there should be a need to find a compromise between the European Commission and China.

Sanchez made the remarks while speaking at an event at Mondragon Industrial Park in Kunshan, a city neighbouring Shanghai.

“We don’t need another trade war. What we need to do is be constructive and find a compromise between the European Commission and China. If you ask me, we need to reconsider our position.”