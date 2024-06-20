Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Spanish rescue teams search for missing British teenager in Tenerife ravine

TENERIFE, Spain (Reuters) – Spanish rescue teams were searching an area around the Masca Ravine in Tenerife island’s remote national park on Thursday for a British teenager who went missing on Monday, a spokesperson for the emergency services said.

Dozens of police officers, rescue teams and fire fighters have been looking in the steep valley located on the Canary island’s Western coast with dogs, drones and a helicopter since Wednesday.

“Given the information we have, we do not rule out any hypothesis,” the spokesperson said.

The investigation showed the teenager, aged 19, was probably somewhere in the wild, forested area located above the island’s shore, she said.

A rescue officer told Reuters a relative received a message from the teenager before he went missing saying he had suffered a leg injury.

