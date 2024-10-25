Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Spanish truckers call off strikes demanding earlier retirement

This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s truck drivers have called off a series of strikes that were set to begin on Oct. 28 to demand earlier retirement with better conditions, trade union CCOO said on Friday.

However, bus drivers did not reach an agreement and will keep to their plan for industrial action, CCOO added.

The unions and CETM, an association of freight businesses from all over Spain, will work to have a proposal in 20 days on improving drivers’ employment conditions such as the retirement age, now set at 67.

The right to an improved partial retirement, adjusted to the conditions of other categories of workers who face similar risks to drivers, is also on the table.

A month-long strike by truckers in 2022 brought Spanish supply chains to a halt, causing food shortages and triggering a bout of inflation in a blow to economic growth.

