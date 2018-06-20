Navigation

Habemus papam Pope’s visit honoured on postage stamp

A picture of the special edition stamp

The motif shows the leader of the Catholic Church waving in front of the famous Jet d’eau fountain in Geneva.

(Keystone)

A special stamp celebrating the Pope’s visit to Switzerland has been issued by Swiss Post.

Pope Francis is making a rare one-day visit to Geneva on Thursday.

It will be the first time in 14 years that a pope sets foot on Swiss soil.

To mark this occasion, the special edition stamp will be available at all post offices in Switzerland on Thursday.

Pope Francis is set to meet this year's Swiss president Alain Berset and hold a mass in a congress hall near the airport. He is also going to the World Council of Churches (WCC) for talks. 

+ Why is the pope visiting the Geneva-based World Council of Churches?external link

Pope fever is mounting at the Geneva-based organisation, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The papal trip, which goes under the motto ‘Walking, praying and working together’, is the result of five years’ efforts by WCC officials following Pope Francis’ appointment in 2013.

The most recent papal visit to Switzerland was in 2004, when Pope John Paul II came to Bern.

