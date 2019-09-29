The cars on display at the Bonmont golf club near Geneva (KEYSTONE/LAURENT GILLIERON)

A collection of 26 vehicles, some of them rare “supercars”, have changed hands in an auction reeling in a total of CHF27 million ($27.2 million).

Geneva authorities had confiscated the sports cars from a son of the president of Equatorial Guinea. They went under the hammen on Sunday afternoon. Auction house Bonhamsexternal link had initially predicted that the collection would fetch a total of CHF18.5 million.

Seven Ferraris, three Lamborghinis, five Bentleys, a Maserati and a McLaren were among the vehicles up for grabs. The most expensive were two supercars unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2013.

The cars were seized in 2016 as part of a probe related to money laundering on the part of Teodorin Obiang, the son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, plus two others accused of mismanaging public assets. In February of this year, the Geneva authorities announced that they had closed the case.



The proceeds of the auction will benefit a charity in Equatorial Guinea. For its part, the country has agreed to pay Geneva CHF1.3 million to cover the costs of the legal proceedings.



