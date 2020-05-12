This content was published on May 12, 2020 4:36 PM

Switzerland was a leader when it came to 5G networks too

Switzerland’s mobile network has been ranked eighth in a global survey of 100 countries published by analytics firm Opensignal.

Only eight countries managed an average download speed over 40 Megabits per second, according to a report released on May 12 by Opensignalexternal link. Switzerland was among them at 42.8 Mbps in 2020, compared to 35.2 Mbps in 2019.

This figure corresponds to the average download speed experienced by Opensignal users across an operator's 3G and 4G networks from January 1 to March 30, 2020.

Switzerland was a leader when it came to 5G networks too. Last year, Opensignal reported that Switzerland had the second fastest maximum 5G download speed at 1,145 Mbps. This was second only to the United States (1,815 Mbps).

When it came to average download speeds Canada was the world leader at 59.6 Mbps, followed by South Korea (59 Mbps), Netherlands (54.8 Mbps), Japan (49 Mbps), Norway and Singapore (47.5 Mbps), Australia (43 Mbps) and Switzerland.

Iraq (1.6 Mbps), Afghanistan (2.9 Mbs) and Algeria (4 Mbs) had the slowest download speeds recorded by Opensignal.

