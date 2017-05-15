May 15, 2017 - 14:54

A Swiss mountain guide in his sixties has become the first person with a prosthetic leg to complete a major trek across East Greenland. (RTS/swissinfo.ch external link )

Rey (Reto) Keller, from the eastern canton of Graubünden, had set out to cover 200km (125 miles) but the journey was curtailed by poor weather and fjords that were difficult to cross. In the end, he and his team covered 150km.

The expedition was carried out on foot, by boat and on cross-country skis. Keller, 62, had to drag a sledge weighing 45kg. He prepared for the expedition by covering 20km a day on cross-country skis, pulling a sledge.

In 2003, Keller's left leg was amputated above the knee following an accident in the mountains. His Greenland trek was intended to encourage other people with physical disabilities not to limit themselves.

Keller is no stranger to sporting challenges. In 1987, he crossed the Himalayas on cross-country skis. He has lived in Canada for the past 20 years and makes a living from taking nature-lovers on mountain expeditions.