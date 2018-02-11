The Alps are full of huts and shelters for farmers and their cows to use in the summer, but in the winter, they can provide welcome respite for skiers as well.
Photographer Dan Patitucci captured this shot of a rest stop at a hut while out for a day of skiing.
"We'd just spent hours skiing around the Lobhorn Hut in the sun, but had dropped back into the fog during our descent back to Isenfluh," he writes. "Once back in the grey murk, we checked our watches and realized we had plenty of time to head back up for some last sun, and more skiing. These little farmer's sheds make for logical turn-around points because a dry place to sit, even if only for a moment, is always appreciated."
