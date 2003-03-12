Spring is ski and tee time

This content was published on March 12, 2003 2:22 PM Mar 12, 2003 - 14:22

The snowy peaks of the Val d'Anniviers are only nine holes away (swissinfo.ch)

The Sierre-Anniviers tourist region has come up with the perfect holiday combination for avid sportsmen and women who like to ski in winter and golf in summer.

Until the end of April, the resorts in the canton Valais region are offering packages combining the two activities.

Holidaymakers can spend three or six days golfing in the Rhône Valley and skiing in the resorts of the Val d'Anniviers.



Three-day packages start at SFr411 ($310) per person, which includes hotel accommodation, half board, three half-day ski passes and three green fees.



The package is designed to take advantage of the fact that the snow conditions remain excellent in the high altitude resorts of the Val d'Anniviers until late in April while spring has already arrived in the Rhône Valley below.

First year

This is the first year golf and ski packages are being sold in the region, and that is thanks to the decision taken by the various tourist offices about a year ago to work more closely together.



The five ski resorts of the Val d'Anniviers agreed to set up a joint marketing board with the town of Sierre in the Rhône Valley.



The partnership means that the ski resorts can also offer golfing and wine tours and it makes Sierre the launching pad for skiing in one of Switzerland's biggest ski regions.



"We normally have fantastic ski conditions in the spring, especially in the morning," says Eric Balet, head of the lift company in the Anniviers resort of Vercorin.



"If you get up early, and are on the slopes by nine o'clock, the skiing is excellent until midday, and if you are a golfer, there are a few courses only a half hour away by car."



Vercorin is the smallest of the five ski resorts with only 35 kilometres of runs.



But combined, the Anniviers ski areas offer more than 200 kilometres ranging between 1,300 and 3,000 metres above sea level. There are runs to suit all abilities.

Weak link

Golfing is the weak link in the package. The nine-hole course on the outskirts of Sierre is the only one available in the golf-ski package this year.



And the course is flat and not too difficult. The fairways are wide and the bunkers and water hazards do not pose much of a threat.



Discussions are underway however to include the 18-hole course in Sion, about 15 kilometres further down the Rhône Valley.

Synergies

The head of the Sierre-Anniviers marketing board, Vincent Bornet, emphasises that the golf-ski package is only a first attempt to use the synergies between the mountain resorts and Sierre.



"It's one product mixing an activity available in the town with those in the mountains," says Bornet.



"Skiing and golfing is just one idea we have," he adds. "There are not many places where you can play golf so early in the year, so it's a good promotion."



In summer, guests can choose a hiking package combining invigorating walks along mountain trails linking the alpine villages, and gentle strolls through the vineyards around Sierre.



The wines of the Rhône Valley are considered by many connoisseurs to be Switzerland's finest, and it goes without saying that wine tasting is included as part of any tour.



swissinfo, Dale Bechtel

Key facts Golf-ski packages start at SFr411 for three days.

There are more than 200 kilometres of ski slopes in the Val d'Anniviers.

The package includes ski lift tickets and green fees for a nine-hole golf course. end of infobox

In brief The town of Sierre and the five mountain villages of the Val d'Anniviers set up a joint marketing board about a year ago.



Spring skiing and golfing is one of the first packages combining activities in the joint region.



As a tourist destination, Sierre is best known for its signposted walks through the surrounding vineyards.



The villages of the Val d'Anniviers have retained much of their rustic charm despite the fact that skiing is big business in the region.



Vercorin is the largest of the five communities but the smallest ski resort. It, along with Grimentz, is ideal for families.



Vercorin also boasts Switzerland's largest "Adventure Forest" (see link).



Zinal at the end of the mountain valley has the most challenging runs.



In early summer, traditional cow fights are held in the villages which attract many tourists.



Hikers can circumnavigate the Val d'Anniviers along alpine trails. The Sierre-Anniviers tourist office offers accommodation packages which includes luggage transport between stops. end of infobox

