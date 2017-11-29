This content was published on November 29, 2017 8:00 AM Nov 29, 2017 - 08:00

Swiss People's Party politician Christoph Blocher, speaking in Bern in 1998 (Keystone)

It has been 25 years since the Swiss shocked Europe by saying no to membership of the continent’s single market, the European Economic Area.

But what were the for and against arguments in the final weeks of the campaign, which ended in a “no” vote on December 6, 1992?

In this report from the archives of Swiss Radio International – the predecessor of swissinfo.ch – journalist Peter Capella hears from some of the main protagonists including rightwing politician Christoph Blocher, whose popularity would soar after the vote.

Swiss vote 1992 European Economic Area By Peter Capella Peter Capella reports on the campaign a few weeks ahead of the December 6, 1992 vote on Switzerland joining the European Economic Area.

International relations ‘Today, no one wants us to join the EU’ By Felix Münger Ten years ago, Christoph Blocher fought a tough campaign to convince the Swiss to reject membership of the European Economic Area.









