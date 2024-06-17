Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

StanChart loses bid to cut US sanctions breach claims from UK lawsuit

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Standard Chartered on Monday lost a bid to cut from a London lawsuit allegations that it broke U.S. sanctions against Iran in a more widespread way than it has previously admitted.

More than 200 investors are suing Standard Chartered at London’s High Court for allegedly untrue statements about its sanctions non-compliance between 2007 and 2019.

The lawsuit comes after the London-based bank agreed to pay $1.1 billion in 2019 to U.S. and British authorities over transactions which breached sanctions against Iran and other countries.

The 2019 deal extended by two years a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with Standard Chartered, under which the bank paid U.S. authorities $667 million.

The investors, however, allege “industrial-scale sanctions non-compliance” by Standard Chartered beyond what the bank admitted to regulators.

Standard Chartered, which strongly rejects the allegations, tried to have the allegations of sanctions non-compliance which were not covered by admissions to regulators thrown out.

Last year, the High Court ruled the allegations should go to trial, likely to be heard in late 2026, and Standard Chartered’s appeal against that decision was dismissed on Monday.

Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR