US President Donald Trump has arrived in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Landing at Zurich Airport shortly before 8:30am, Trump immediately boarded a helicopter and flew to Davos. The chopper taking his delegation landed a little before 10am in Davos, in the eastern canton of Graubünden.
Trump is due to give a speech later in the morning to the participants in the 50th edition of WEF. A meeting with Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga is scheduled for the afternoon.
The US president is expected to stay in Switzerland until Wednesday. Talks are planned with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Iraqi President Barham Salih.
However, no meetings will be held with Iranian officials, as they have decided not to come to Davos. Relations between Iran and the United States are strained following the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq by US forces.
In a tweet broadcast shortly before his arrival in Switzerland, Trump said he was going to Davos to bring back billions of dollars to the US.
SDA-Keystone/ac