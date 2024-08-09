Stay vigilant, UK government urges police following riots

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government has urged police officers to remain on high alert ahead of possible further riots over the weekend following several days of violent racist attacks and disorder, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas–Symonds said on Friday.

The riots began last week after a wave of false online posts wrongly identified the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack on July 29 in Southport, northwest England, as an Islamist migrant.

The disorder, carried out by what Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described as “far-right thugs”, has mostly targeted Muslims, Black people and migrants. Hotels housing asylum-seekers have had their windows smashed and mosques have been pelted with rocks.

Predicted widespread far-right riots failed to materialise on Wednesday, when thousands of counter-protesters took the streets across the country, giving hope to authorities that the disorder was fizzling out.

But further action could take place this weekend. It is not clear how many far-right riots are planned or if they will go ahead. There are around 40 counter-protests due on Saturday, according to the Stand Up to Racism group.

“Our message going into the weekend to our police officers … is to remain vigilant and the government remains vigilant,” Thomas–Symonds told Sky News.

“We will keep the situation in a state of high readiness,” he added. “We go in to the weekend prepared for any eventuality. I think that’s hugely important.”

Thomas–Symonds said 1,000 extra specialised police officers have been mobilised across the country ahead of the weekend.

More than 480 people have been arrested so far, with nearly 150 charged. Dozens have already been jailed with cases fast-tracked through the justice system and more due to be sentenced on Friday.

The government is hoping the swift judicial action will help deter others.

Starmer on Thursday chaired his third meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee, during which he said authorities would do everything in their power to keep communities safe, Thomas–Symonds said.

“The safety of our citizens … is our top priority,” he said.