Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to retire in 2026, company says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

By Nora Eckert

DETROIT (Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis said on Thursday that CEO Carlos Tavares would retire at the end of his contract in early 2026, and the search for his successor was underway.

Tavares has been under pressure to turn around the company’s lagging North American operations, where profits and sales have been declining.

In a broad management shakeup, the company appointed Doug Ostermann, former chief operating officer of its China division, as its finance chief, replacing Natalie Knight who is leaving the company.

The automaker also appointed Antonio Filosa as its North America chief operating officer in addition to his role as Jeep brand CEO, succeeding Carlos Zarlenga.

Zarlenga’s next position will be subject to a future announcement, the company added.

(Reporting by Nora Eckert in Detroit, Additional Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)