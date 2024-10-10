Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to retire in 2026, company says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Nora Eckert

DETROIT (Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis said on Thursday that CEO Carlos Tavares would retire at the end of his contract in early 2026, and the search for his successor was underway.

Tavares has been under pressure to turn around the company’s lagging North American operations, where profits and sales have been declining.

In a broad management shakeup, the company appointed Doug Ostermann, former chief operating officer of its China division, as its finance chief, replacing Natalie Knight who is leaving the company.

The automaker also appointed Antonio Filosa as its North America chief operating officer in addition to his role as Jeep brand CEO, succeeding Carlos Zarlenga.

Zarlenga’s next position will be subject to a future announcement, the company added.

(Reporting by Nora Eckert in Detroit, Additional Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR