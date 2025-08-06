Stock Bull Run Powers Ahead as Apple Surges 5.5%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock buyers waded back into the market, with a rally in most big techs driving gains on Wednesday. Treasuries remained under pressure after a soft $42 billion sale of 10-year bonds. The dollar fell.

Following a brief slide this week, the S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The impetus to buy the dip has rarely been this strong. The benchmark has climbed an average 0.3% a day after a down session this year — on course for the second-best annual showing. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%. Apple Inc. jumped 5.5%, with Donald Trump set to announce the firm will commit to a fresh $100 billion US investment as it seeks to avoid punishing tariffs on iPhones.

“Markets are thriving in a risk-on fashion today as investors shift their focus from volatile trade developments and lackluster economic data to robust corporate earnings,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “Apple’s announcement of a $100 billion domestic manufacturing investment is additionally propelling ‘animal spirits’.”

American shares are near all-time highs as solid corporate profits and wagers on lower rates overshadow concerns about the impacts of tariffs. Earnings for S&P 500 companies are crushing second-quarter expectations — up 9.1%, triple the pre-season forecast, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose three basis points to 4.24%. Those on two-year notes were little changed at 3.72%. The swiss franc pared gains as the nation’s president was said to be about to leave Washington without announcing any success in lowering tariffs.

Meantime, Trump highlighted “great progress made” in a meeting between his envoy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, while still leaving open the possibility of further penalties on Moscow’s oil revenues. The US doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% as punishment for its purchases of Russian energy.

“There are a lot of narratives to keep track of in today’s investing environment, but earnings remain the main catalyst for stocks,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “While pullbacks are possible — particularly due to macro-related influences and poor seasonality trends — those pullbacks will likely prove to be buying opportunities.”

Stocks remain buoyant as betting against the market momentum “feels almost irrational,” according to a macro trader at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“The key point is that the market can’t look far enough. This is why it will ignore the recession risk,” Paolo Schiavone wrote.

“While trade uncertainty and elevated valuations could be a modest headwind for equities in the near term, investors can consider ways to manage volatility while positioning for longer-term gains,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Those who are already allocated to equities in line with their strategic benchmarks should consider implementing short-term hedges, and those under allocated should prepare to add exposure on potential market dips, he noted.

Still, after the blistering rally in American equities, the Bloomberg Intelligence Market Pulse Index pushed to a “manic” reading last month, a sign that investor exuberance may be running too hot.

The measure combines six metrics like market breadth, volatility and leverage to deliver a reading on investor sentiment. When it gets into overheated territory, returns tend to weaken in the following three months.

Corporate Highlights:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. tumbled after the company failed to deliver a clear outlook for resuming sales in China, a crucial market for the second-largest maker of artificial intelligence processors. Super Micro Computer Inc. plunged after the company lowered its fiscal-year revenue forecast, raising questions about sales and pricing pressures around powerful AI servers. McDonald’s Corp. sales picked up in the latest quarter, suggesting that pop culture-focused collaborations and budget meals are helping to offset diners’ economic anxiety. Walt Disney Co. gave a mixed earnings report on Wednesday, highlighting strength in its streaming and parks business in the fiscal third quarter, while giving a tepid outlook for profit this year. General Motors Co. has signed a deal with Texas-based Noveon Magnetics Inc. to secure rare-earth magnets for its full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, marking the third domestic supply contract the automaker has signed related to the critical trade dominated by China. Rivian Automotive Inc., an electric-vehicle maker, backed away from a key financial goal and warned of mounting losses, highlighting the pressure it’s facing from President Donald Trump’s tariffs and changes to US environmental rules. Uber Technologies Inc.’s upbeat forecast and better-than-expected quarterly gross bookings failed to boost the rideshare and food-delivery company Wednesday, with shares handing back some of their impressive year-to-date gains. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is doubling down on its long-haul expansion with the first purchase of Boeing Co. widebody aircraft in a dozen years, while it struggles closer to home with its HK Express unit suffering from a sharp drop in regional demand. Snap Inc., the owner of the Snapchat photo-sharing app, acknowledged a slowdown in advertising revenue growth, due in part to a technical issue with its ad-buying tools earlier this year. Novo Nordisk A/S’s sales showed the weakest growth in four years as the Danish drugmaker loses ground to Eli Lilly & Co. in the crucial US market for obesity medicines, underscoring the slowdown that prompted last week’s profit warning. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. tumbled after poor weather conditions limited attendance, leading the theme-park operator to slash its full year outlook. Blackstone Inc. has agreed to buy energy data platform Enverus in one of its biggest acquisitions of the year. Apollo Global Management Inc. agreed to acquire a majority stake in Stream Data Centers, making its first such acquisition as the alternative asset manager capitalizes on booming demand for digital infrastructure. Mosaic Co., the world’s leading producer of two key crop fertilizers, sank as US tariffs weighed on second-quarter shipments. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 2 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index rose 0.7% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.8% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 0.6% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.3% Apple rose 5.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1649 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3356 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 147.25 per dollar The Swiss franc was little changed at 0.8070 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $115,545.87 Ether rose 3% to $3,684.17 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.65% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.53% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.72% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $64.87 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,374.14 an ounce –With assistance from Lu Wang.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.