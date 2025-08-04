Stock Buyers Step In to Drive Wall Street Rebound: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A renewed wave of dip buying lifted stocks after a slide fueled by weak jobs data, with traders wading through solid earnings amid bets the Federal Reserve will soon cut rates. The dollar fell. Bonds wavered.

Equities halted a four-day decline, with the S&P 500 climbing about 1%. Tech megacaps, which bore the brunt of the recent selling led the bounce. Corporate results also buoyed sentiment, with 82% of the companies in the US stock benchmark so far beating estimates.

Investors should buy into the selloff in US stocks because of the robust earnings outlook for the coming year, said Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., David Kostin noted executives had so far sounded confident in their ability to mitigate the impact of tariffs on profits.

S&P 500 firms are on track to post a 9.1% jump in profits, far above analysts’ projection of 2.8%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. The share of companies beating estimates is also the highest in four years.

“This week is a quiet one on the economic calendar, so traders may be taking their cues from earnings, along with any new tariff and trade developments,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Larkin also noted that a key question now is whether traders will view any signs of economic weakness as a market negative, or as a catalyst for the Fed to cut rates sooner rather than later.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22%. The dollar dropped for a second straight day. Oil fell as investors took stock of OPEC+’s latest bumper supply increase, helping to counter concerns that tensions between Washington and the Kremlin may impact Russian flows.

On the trade front, the European Union is expecting US President Donald Trump to announce executive actions this week to formalize the bloc’s lower tariffs for cars and grant exemptions from levies for some industrial goods such as aviation parts, according to people familiar with the matter.

As investors across Wall Street eagerly piled into US stocks in July, sending the S&P 500 to 10 all-time highs in a month, a notable group was heading in the opposite direction: corporate executives.

Insiders at just 151 S&P 500 companies bought their own stocks last month, the fewest since at least 2018, according to data compiled by the Washington Service. And while July’s selling by corporate insiders slowed from June’s pace, purchases dropped even more, pushing the ratio of buying-to-selling to the lowest level in a year, the data shows.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. approved an interim stock award worth about $30 billion for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a massive payout meant to keep the billionaire’s attention on the automaker as a legal fight over a 2018 pay package drags on. Workers at Boeing Co.’s St. Louis-area defense factories are striking for the first time in almost three decades after union members rejected the company’s modified contract offer. Tyson Foods Inc. raised its earnings forecast after quarterly profit unexpectedly rose as a boom in US chicken continues to offset losses in the beef business. Spotify Technology SA announced it’s raising premium subscription prices across many markets outside the US. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a $3.8 billion impairment on its Kraft Heinz Co. stake, the latest hit to a bet that’s weighed on the billionaire investor’s company in recent years. CommScope Holding Co. reached a deal to sell its broadband and cable equipment arm to Amphenol Corp. for about $10.5 billion in cash, the second such deal it’s done with Amphenol as part of a series of divestitures aimed at paying off debt. Joby Aviation Inc. said it plans to buy the helicopter ride-share business of Blade Air Mobility Inc. for as much as $125 million in stock or cash as the electric aviation pioneer seeks to expand its battery-powered air taxis into a ready-made market for its aircraft. Harley-Davidson Inc. appointed the head of Topgolf Artie Starrs to be its new chief executive officer, as the motorcycle manufacturer grapples with tariffs and tepid consumer demand. Bullish, a digital-asset exchange operator and owner of media outlet CoinDesk, is looking to raise as much as $629.3 million in its US initial public offering. Lyft Inc. said it’s partnering with China’s Baidu Inc. to launch autonomous vehicles in Europe starting next year, an agreement that comes after the US rideshare company finalized its first expansion into the continent.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 9:59 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% The MSCI World Index rose 1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.8% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1576 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3304 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.09 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $114,905.61 Ether rose 3.6% to $3,620 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.64% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.51% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.70% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.5% to $65.62 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,383.46 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.