Stock Buyers Step In to Fuel Wall Street Rebound: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A renewed wave of dip buying lifted stocks after a wild day for financial markets around the world, with big tech leading the way ahead of results from Google’s parent Alphabet Inc.

Following a slide fueled by uncertainties over a trade war, equities rebounded as investors sifted through a batch of corporate results. Bullish revenue forecasts from giants like Palantir Technologies Inc. and Infineon Technologies AG bolstered sentiment. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps rose 1%. Meta Platforms Inc. rose for a 12th consecutive session — the longest winning streak ever.

“Short-term market jitters have proven good short-term buying opportunities,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler.

Data Tuesday showed US job openings fell by more than forecast to a three-month low, consistent with a gradual slowdown in the labor market. To Krishna Guha at Evercore, the data eases upside risks into Friday’s employment report in a way that is helpful for the Federal Reserve and markets.

Meantime, the first volleys in the latest US-China trade war made clear that Xi Jinping is taking a more cautious approach than during Donald Trump’s first term. After the US leader gave a last-minute reprieve to both Canada and Mexico, his 10% tariffs on China took effect on Tuesday. Within seconds, Beijing announced additional tariffs on roughly 80 products to take effect on Feb. 10.

The question now is whether leaders of the world’s biggest economies can quickly reach an agreement before Chinese tariffs kick in.

“There is a reasonable likelihood that the ultimate impact from these tariffs may be less than expected,” said Todd Ahlsten at Parnassus Investments. “These tariffs may also represent the first round of an ultimate negotiation, which could reduce their ultimate impact.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered. The Russell 2000 of small caps gained 0.8%. Super Micro Computer Inc. rallied 7% on plans to give a business update Feb. 11. Merck & Co. is halting shipments to China of its cancer-preventing Gardasil vaccine. The shares sank 10%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.52%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%. The Mexican peso slid 0.7%. Canada’s loonie rose 0.6%.

Despite being targeted by Beijing in retaliation to US trade tariffs, Alphabet’s durable growth and attractive valuation may offer insulation from all the geopolitical uncertainty.

China on Tuesday announced a probe of Alphabet’s Google for alleged antitrust violations. Given the firm’s search services have been unavailable there since 2010, the stock rose ahead of results due after the close.

While the Google parent has been trading near record levels, analysts say it still stands out as a bargain, especially among megacap tech firms at the heart of artificial intelligence — the trade that has lifted markets for two years.

“GOOGL – the sleeper in the group, cheapest of the Mag 7, headline risk with noise around their ability to keep their lead across search and AI. But the stock is attractive,” said Eric Clark, portfolio manager at the Rational Dynamic Brands Fund. “Add here for people that don’t own it.”

Technology was the only sector to decline in January as the S&P 500 managed a 2.7% gain for the month, well above the average January decline of 0.1% since 2000, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“US stocks managed gains in January and bounced around all-time highs, but there’s turmoil beneath the surface,” said BI strategists Gina Martin Adams and Michael Casper. “Our market pulse index suggests sentiment is manic — a warning sign of a vulnerable market just as tariffs resurface as a major risk.”

The strategists noted there was limited turnover in component factors in January, with pairwise correlations, high minus low leverage performance and high-yield spreads in manic territory. The three other factors — price breadth, defensive minus cyclical sector performance, and low vs. high volatility performance — are neutral.

From 2012-23, in the three months after repeat Pulse readings above 0.6 (manic), the Russell 3000 delivered an average 2.9% total return and the S&P 500 outperformed the Russell 2000 by 178 basis points. Stronger returns tend to follow panic readings. The Russell 3000 had an average return of 9% three months later, and small caps led their large brethren by 133 basis points.

“Moving into the month of February, we are still looking for potential volatility to strike US equity markets, with a corrective phase of -10% to -15% on the benchmark S&P 500 in the first quarter,” said Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. rolled out a new app for creating event invitations and made changes to its AppleCare+ customer support for iPhones, part of a broader push to generate more subscription revenue.

Salesforce Inc. is cutting jobs as its latest fiscal year gets underway, according to a person familiar with the matter, even as the company simultaneously hires workers to sell new artificial intelligence products.

PayPal Holdings Inc. reported slowing growth in its card-processing business even as fourth-quarter earnings topped analysts’ estimates.

Spotify Technology SA posted another quarter of better-than-expected subscriber growth in the fourth quarter, helping the Swedish music company record its first-ever annual profit.

Fox Corp.’s quarterly sales and earnings beat Wall Street forecasts, in part, on higher political ad spending. The company also revealed plans to launch a new streaming service before the end of the year.

PepsiCo Inc. will respond to value-seeking US consumers with more variety in package sizes and healthier offerings, but won’t reduce prices across the board, the company said.

Clorox Co. raised sales and earnings guidance for the current year while also reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, showing that the bleach maker’s business continues to recover from a 2023 hack that disrupted operations.

Pfizer Inc.’s fourth quarter beat expectations on strong sales of its Covid vaccine and pill, bolstering its sales as it seeks to fend off criticism from an activist investor that has argued the company squandered its pandemic gains and needs a new path forward.

Centene Corp. reported a fourth-quarter profit beat that was aided by a settlement related to payments for patients insured though Obamacare plans.

Estée Lauder Cos. said it plans to eliminate between 5,800 to 7,000 positions in a corporate restructuring meant to return the flagging company to sales growth under its new chief executive officer.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. is weighing asset divestitures as part of a plan to slash costs as the crop trading giant faces a downturn in profits.

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s plan to tap wallets of rich clients is paying off, with its wealth business raking in record capital last year and boosting assets from the sector 50%.

KKR & Co. raised its forecast for earnings from long-term private equity wagers and announced that it will increase its ownership in three investments.

Grab Holdings Ltd. is weighing a takeover of rival GoTo Group at a valuation of more than $7 billion, accelerating talks for a combination to end years of losses in Southeast Asia’s competitive internet market.

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Tom Barkin, Michelle Bowman, Philip Jefferson speak, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 12:36 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.6%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0374

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2480

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 154.34 per dollar

The Mexican peso fell 0.7% to 20.4979

The Canadian dollar rose 0.6% to 1.4341

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.7% to $99,189.36

Ether fell 0.6% to $2,802.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.40%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $72.61 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1% to $2,844.23 an ounce

