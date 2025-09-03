Stock Buyers Step In to Power Wall Street Bounce: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally in the world’s largest tech companies drove stocks higher as bonds stabilized, with traders awaiting jobs data for validation of wagers the Federal Reserve will resume cutting rates in September.

Following a two-day equity rout, dip buyers emerged amid a court victory for Big Tech that saw Alphabet Inc. surging 7% as Google dodged a sale of its Chrome web browser. Apple Inc., which has made Google search the default on iPhones, also climbed. Macy’s Inc. soared on a bullish outlook.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Treasuries were little changed after a slide that drove the 30-year yield close to 5% amid investor concerns about global fiscal outlooks and a slew of corporate debt sales.

Borrowers are rushing into the bond market, with more than $116 billion of sales so far this week, and investors are lapping up the new debt. In the US, 20 issuers are considering new high-grade bonds, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters.

Just a few days ahead of the all-important jobs report, private-sector data is expected to continue pointing to incremental loosening of the labor market.

The JOLTS data have been volatile and subject to large revisions, but it seems clear firms are becoming more selective in their hiring decisions, according to Stuart Paul at Bloomberg Economics.

Corporate Highlights:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google avoided a breakup after a US judge ruled against the government’s most onerous proposals, including a forced sale of its Chrome browser. While it’s barred from exclusivity deals, Google will still be allowed to pay its partners — a key win for Apple Inc., which has received roughly $20 billion a year for making Google search the default on iPhones. After months of pain, Salesforce Inc. investors will be scrutinizing the software maker’s upcoming earnings for signs it will be a winner in the artificial intelligence boom — or one of its most high-profile victims. Macy’s Inc. raised its annual outlook and reported its best comparable sales growth in three years, the latest signs that consumers are still spending despite concerns about inflation and tariffs Dollar Tree Inc. said that profit for the current quarter would be little changed, which overshadowed the discount chain boosting its annual outlook. Campbell’s Co.’s earnings beat estimates as Milano cookies helped its snacks business outperform. Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Inc. is offering a version of its Nasdaq-listed shares that can be traded on the Solana blockchain, aiming to spur similar tokenization efforts. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.7% The Russell 2000 Index was little changed Alphabet rose 6.7% Apple rose 3% Macy’s rose 18% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1647 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3426 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.69 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $111,408.08 Ether rose 1.5% to $4,377.93 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.76% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.77% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.65% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.95% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $64.60 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,557.46 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.