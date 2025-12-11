Stock Dip-Buyers Step In After Oracle Spurs Slide: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures trimmed losses as dip buyers stepped in after concerns over Oracle Corp.’s plans for vast capital outlays on artificial-intelligence infrastructure drove a broad retreat from risky assets.

Futures on the S&P 500 were 0.5% lower after narrowing an earlier drop of 1.1%. Nasdaq 100 contracts also recovered ground after sliding 1.6%. Oracle, viewed as a bellwether of the AI investment boom, sank more than 10% in premarket trading after cloud sales missed estimates and the company lifted its 2026 capital spending outlook by $15 billion to $50 billion.

Caution toward AI heavyweights persisted, with Nvidia Corp. leading losses among the Magnificent Seven after a 1.8% drop. Bitcoin was down nearly 2% as it approached $90,000. The dollar was little changed.

Oracle’s results pushed worries about tech valuations and whether heavy spending on AI infrastructure will pay off back into focus, reviving concerns that fueled weeks of volatility in November. While the sector has powered the S&P 500’s stunning rally this year, those spending fears have prompted some investors to rotate into other areas as the US economic outlook remains robust.

“Markets have grown far more wary of AI-related spending, which is a sharp contrast with mid-2025 when anything hinting at higher capex sparked excitement,” said Susana Cruz, a strategist at Panmure Liberum. “Oracle has been the weakest link in all this, largely because it’s funding a big chunk of its investment with debt.”

Traders will get another read on the strength of the AI trade when Broadcom Inc. reports after the close. The stock has surged more than 180% from its April low, and Bloomberg Intelligence expects results that come in in line with or slightly above estimates as hyperscale customers continue to ramp up spending.

Oracle’s earnings landed after the S&P 500 closed just shy of a record on Wednesday, lifted by a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut and Chair Jerome Powell’s sanguine economic outlook.

Investors had taken comfort in Fed policymakers leaving the door open to more easing next year, even though the quarter-point cut drew three dissents. Traders stuck to bets on two cuts in 2026, even as the Fed’s new projections signaled only one such move.

“The effect of Oracle has been greater than the Fed. This already tells us everything as we have been witnessing a strong concentration and one theme — AI — leading the market,” said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners. “This doesn’t mean that AI is gone or it’s a bubble, but we need to focus on a wider scale.”

US Treasuries rallied after the rate cut was paired with the authorization of fresh bill purchases to rebuild bank reserves. The 10-year rate, which dropped around four basis points on Wednesday, fell a further basis point to 4.14% on Thursday. The declines stalled a run-up in yields that had driven one global gauge to its highest since 2009.

Powell suggested that the Fed had now acted sufficiently to help stabilize the labor market while leaving rates high enough to continue weighing on price pressures. Officials upgraded their median outlook for growth in 2026, to 2.3% from the 1.8% they projected in September. They also foresaw inflation declining to 2.4% next year, from the 2.6% in the previous projection.

“The Fed’s ‘hawkish-but-bullish’ cut last night reinforces this: stronger 2026 growth, faster disinflation,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “Cuts are continuing, but they’re no longer automatic — and that’s usually a constructive backdrop for equities.”

“With policy cross-currents pulling in different directions, Fed governors are split on how current conditions translate into the economic outlook and appropriate policy. This fragmentation increases the likelihood that markets will be pinged around by inconsistent Fed commentary. It also elevates the importance of incoming data.

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Oracle Corp. shares fell more than 10% in premarket trading after the company reported a jump in spending on AI data centers and other equipment, rising outlays that are taking longer to translate into cloud revenue than investors want. OpenAI and its investor Microsoft were sued over a Connecticut murder-suicide in the latest case to blame the popular ChatGPT chatbot for dangerous psychological manipulation of users. Novo Nordisk A/S shares have fallen so much this year that it’s almost as if the frenzy around weight-loss drugs that propelled the Danish pharmaceutical company’s meteoric rise never happened. Coca-Cola Co. said Chief Executive Officer James Quincey is stepping down and will be replaced at the end of March by Henrique Braun, the company’s chief operating officer. Some of the main moves in markets:

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 6:36 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1715 The British pound was little changed at $1.3380 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.78 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $90,287.75 Ether fell 4.3% to $3,196.3 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.49% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $57.66 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,213.18 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

