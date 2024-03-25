Stock Fatigue Kicks In With Eyes on Friday’s PCE: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock traders decided to take some chips off the table at the start of a week that will bring the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure inflation — on a day when markets will be closed.

In the absence of fresh catalysts, equities took a breather after a rally that drove the S&P 500 to its best week in 2024. Investors took a more cautious stance on speculation that the personal consumption expenditures price index — due on Good Friday — will show inflation probably remained uncomfortably high. On that same day, Jerome Powell is also due to speak.

That sense of prudence also prevailed after this year’s surge spurred speculation stocks have gone too far, too fast. Concern about a disconnect between earnings expectations and share prices have grown, with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. warning that it’s hard to justify the current lofty valuations if profit acceleration fails to materialize.

“We continue to see sentiment as stretched and think a US equity market pullback is overdue,” said Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets.

The S&P 500 hovered neat 5,225. Intel Corp. slipped on a news report China is limiting the use of foreign chips. Boeing Co. rose after announcing that its chief will step down. Treasury 10-year yields rose five basis points to 4.25%, before a record $66 billion two-year note sale.

In a sign of how stretched the stock market has been, the S&P 500 finished last week 14% above its 200-day moving average.

“That’s quite stretched historically,” said Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG. “The big question is: do we get a correction through time, or price. The latter has been elusive for the last five months, but we do think there is a window here for some modest price weakness.”

That happens at a time when consensus earnings estimates have been revised lower, with analysts currently expecting earnings-per-share to grow about 9% this year versus 11% at the start of November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The stock market faces its next test in a few weeks when earnings season begins in mid-April,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “Stock prices and valuations are elevated heading into this next earnings season, which leaves little room for disappointment if companies fail to deliver strong earnings.

Investors looking to put new money to work in the market should wait for a pullback, Bellin noted.

“The market already had a few minor pullbacks so far this year,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “They were shallow and quick, but they proved to be good buying opportunities.”

The combination of healthy US economic data, expectations the Fed will cut rates and optimism about artificial intelligence have all driven the S&P 500 up almost 10% this year — leaving many year-end forecasts in the dust.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists are sticking with their year-end prediction of 5,200 — but have a scenario in which tech megacaps lead the index up to 6,000.

“Although AI optimism appears high, long-term growth expectations and valuations for the largest TMT stocks are still far from ‘bubble’ territory,” the strategists led by David Kostin wrote.

Strong corporate earnings, economic resilience in the face of higher interest rates and “prospects for innovation” have prompted Oppenheimer Asset Management’s John Stoltzfus to raise his year-end target on the S&P 500 Index to 5,500 — joining Societe Generale for the highest forecast on Wall Street.

“The big surprise this year has not been so much the resilience of the economy, but rather the substantial capitulation among the bears and bearish community,” Stoltzfus said. Profit taking, particularly in Big Tech, is expected and normal — and any near-term volatility is opportunity to “catch babies that get thrown out with the bath water,” he noted.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc. face the risk of potentially hefty fines as the European Union opened a full-blown investigation into the firms’ compliance with strict new laws reining in the power of Big Tech.

US aviation authorities are considering drastic measures to curb growth at United Airlines Holdings Inc., including preventing the carrier from adding new routes, following a series of safety incidents.

Lucid Group Inc. is getting a $1 billion cash injection from its biggest investor, an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, providing the troubled electric carmaker with a needed lifeline.

Manulife Financial Corp. has struck another deal to offload some of its less-profitable assets, agreeing to reinsure C$5.8 billion ($4.3 billion) of Canadian policies with RGA Life Reinsurance Co. of Canada.

Match Group Inc., the owner of dating apps Tinder and Hinge, named two directors to its board following discussions with activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Novo Nordisk A/S agreed to buy Cardior Pharmaceuticals for up to €1 billion ($1.1 billion) as the Danish maker of weight-loss drugs continues to expand into treatments for cardiovascular disease.

Key events this week:

ECB chief economist Philip Lane participates in event in Dublin, Tuesday

US durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 11:42 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0837

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2642

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.38 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 5.5% to $69,789.13

Ether rose 5% to $3,583.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.25%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.00%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $82 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,176.15 an ounce

