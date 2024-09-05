Stock Futures Dip as Caution Persists, Yen Gains: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global equities were set to extend their weakness as traders awaited this week’s US payrolls data to gauge the extent of the Federal Reserve’s easing.

The Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% while US equity contracts also dipped. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index erased most of its 0.8% gain, led by declines in Japan and Hong Kong.

Treasury yields climbed after the 10-year rate dropped eight basis points in the prior session, as a slowdown in the US labor market bolstered bets on steep rate cuts by the Fed. An index of dollar strength steadied after weakening by 0.3% on Wednesday. The yen strengthened following an increase in Japan’s real wages that supported the case for the Bank of Japan’s rate hike.

Traders are back in wait-and-see mode ahead of the US payrolls report due Friday, one of the most important data points before the Fed’s decision later this month. Financial markets have displayed outsized reactions to US economic data as focus shifts to the risk of a recession. Skepticism over the artificial intelligence hype has also hurt risk assets, with Nvidia Corp. seeing its worst two-day plunge since October 2022.

“Financial markets remain in a cautious mood in the lead up to the US payrolls report which can make or break the case for a 50bp FOMC cut,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “USD/JPY will be particularly vulnerable to the downside to signs of a deterioration in the US labor market because of the divergent monetary policy paths between the FOMC and the Bank of Japan.”

Shares of Nippon Steel Corp. swung between gains and losses. The Japanese steelmaker is in focus after US President Joe Biden was said to block its $14.1 billion takeover of United States Steel Corp. US Steel closed 17% lower in New York, the biggest decline since April 2017.

Sentiment remains weak over Chinese equities. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped its buy recommendation for the nation’s stocks, citing weak policy support and potential volatility linked to the US presidential election. A gauge of Chinese shares in Hong Kong slumped to its lowest since mid-August.

“Asian markets see-saw today as investors cautiously balanced deepening unease over the upcoming US job data, which could potentially echo hard-landing fears from early August, along with a seemingly overly pessimistic outlook for the global tech sector, fueled by Nvidia’s selloff,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd.

With the Fed set to begin cutting rates in a few weeks, monthly US employment data due Friday will help determine how big the move will be. Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear the Fed is now more concerned about risks to the labor market than inflation.

“We think that the US soft landing scenario is intact but acknowledge that the next two-three months could be a tricky period for markets,” Eddy Loh, chief investment officer at Maybank Group Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. “If the Fed were to cut 50-basis-point, the market could perceive it as a negative because that means the Fed is seeing something in the economy.”

In commodities, oil rose after closing at the lowest level since June 2023 as an industry report pointed to a big draw in US crude stockpiles. Meanwhile, gold traded at around $2,500 after finding support following the US job openings data.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ADP employment, ISM services index, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:35 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1079

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 143.43 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1002 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $57,233.15

Ether fell 1.7% to $2,413.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.76%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.93%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $69.44 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Richard Henderson and Georgina McKay.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.