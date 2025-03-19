Stock Futures Edge Higher as Traders Look to Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures edged higher and the dollar strengthened as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision for greater clarity on the outlook for the economy and interest rates.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gained about 0.3%, signaling a bounce from Tuesday’s losses. Technology stocks were led higher by Tesla Inc. which rose as much as 3.7% after the electric-vehicle maker received California’s approval to start carrying passengers. Nvidia Corp. also advanced after CEO Jensen Huang promised a clearer payoff to customers. The shares had dropped 3.4% Tuesday.

Market gains are being held in check, however, by signs that President Donald Trump’s trade tariff policies are starting to weigh on economic growth and consumer sentiment. Authorities have also signaled they are not prepared to step in to support equity markets.

While the Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady, its quarterly dot plot should offer clues on the central bank’s thinking on the economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference will also be scrutinized for his views on the potential impact of the trade tariffs and how much support could be offered to the economy this year.

“Investors continue to search for a policy circuit breaker, either from the White House or the Fed,” said Robert Griffiths, an equity strategist at L&G Investment Management Ltd.

Griffiths noted the Fed’s dovish pivot in late-2019 had come after a 30% drop in the Nasdaq, a far steeper decline than the index has suffered this year. What’s more, the full impact of the tariffs on inflation and the economy remains unclear, implying “the Fed’s ability to act pre-emptively on this occasion is extremely limited,” he added.

Meanwhile, geopolitics are adding a fresh layer of worry, as the Gaza truce ended, Russia rejected Trump’s ceasefire proposal in Ukraine and Turkey ignited a selloff in its markets by detaining a key opposition figure. The lira plunged more than 10% to record lows and the main equity index dropped after the detention of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

The Stoxx 600’s three-day winning streak stalled, with Turkey-exposed stocks such as BBVA SA and ING Groep NV posting losses. Haven assets remained in demand, sending gold prices to new record highs, while Bloomberg’s dollar index climbed 0.3%.

The greenback has fallen 2.5% this month as traders ramped up rate-cut bets, but a cautious tone from the Fed on policy easing could fuel a rebound, ING Bank strategists wrote.

“The Fed has an inflation and employment mandate, and neither of those has declined enough to warrant a dovish shift,” they added.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the yen steadied after hitting an intraday low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan kept rates steady and signaled concern about the economic impact of trade tensions.

The euro retreated from five-month highs, after gains sparked by Germany’s plan for hundreds of billions of euros in debt financing. Lawmakers green-lit the package in Berlin on Tuesday.

Key events this week:

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Philadelphia Fed factory index, jobless claims, existing home sales, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 7:39 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0908

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2975

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 149.82 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $83,993.85

Ether rose 5.9% to $2,018.09

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.29%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.80%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $66.76 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,039.45 an ounce

