Stock Futures Fall, Dollar Gains on Tariff Jitters: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures retreated and the dollar strengthened after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions yet again by suggesting higher tariff rates on most trading partners.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fell 0.3% and a gauge of the dollar rose 0.2% after Trump said Thursday he plans to impose blanket levies of 15% or 20%. The current blanket tariff rate is 10%. The Canadian dollar weakened after Trump said he will impose 35% levy on some goods from the country. Gold rose for a third day and Treasuries edged lower. Trump is also planning to make a “major statement” on Russia and is mulling the use of sanctions.

Asian equities advanced 0.4% as Hong Kong stocks jumped 1.9%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists raised their forecast for Asia ex-Japan stocks, citing a more favorable macro environment and lower tariff risk.

“The latest news of a higher tariff rate on Canada and potentially others as well has seen risk getting pared back,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

Tariff tensions have increased recently as Trump pushed ahead with his plans to impose levies on various trading partners in a bid to remake the global trade, which he says wasn’t favorable to the US. Even so, investors have been piling back into stocks – the S&P 500 closed at a record Thursday – in a sign investors are shifting their focus from concerns about lower growth and higher inflation to prepare for the upcoming earnings season.

The levy on Canada is a blow to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s bid to avoid punishing levies on goods sold to the US. The tariff level would take effect from Aug. 1.

The announced rate is an increase from the current 25% levy on Canadian imports not covered by the trade deal negotiated between the US, Canada and Mexico, which do not face additional tariffs. That exclusion would remain unchanged, according to a official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

“Markets are likely to be concerned about further escalations given that Canada has retaliated before,” said Fiona Lim, a senior strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd in Singapore. “Given that US dollar has fallen substantially in the first half of the year, we could be seeing some unwinding of short US dollar positions amid intermittent tariff announcements.”

Trump’s moves signal no retreat from his flagship economic policy. Still, investors are also having a “tariff fatigue,” said David Chao, a global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management.

“There’s just been so much policy overload, with constant updates, delays and new announcements that is creating a confusing environment,” Chao said. A 10% to 20% tariff rate can be absorbed between suppliers, manufacturers and distributors and end-consumers won’t face a “significant” impact, he said.

The president has spent the week sending missives to trading partners, informing them of new rates that will kick in on Aug. 1 if they cannot negotiate better terms. Letters to members of the European Union are also expected shortly.

“The longer these policies stay in place – which are anti-free trade, anti-globalization – you’re going to get a consistent movement of global investors diversifying their exposure from the US to other markets,” said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Private Banking Asia.

Trump’s plan to impose a 50% import tariff on copper imports has prompted prices to diverge, with the global benchmark on the London Metal Exchange on pace for the biggest weekly drop since April, while US futures are set for the largest weekly gain since 2022. The shift has come as traders are expected to halt shipments of the metal into the US, loosening market conditions outside the world’s largest economy.

In China, speculation that the country may do more to aid the struggling property sector pushed up iron ore prices. They are headed for a third weekly gain and potentially the best run since January. Futures rose toward $100 a ton, after closing on Thursday at the highest since May.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 1:11 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.9%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1681

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 146.99 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1697 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.7% to $116,652.05

Ether rose 5.1% to $2,964.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.36%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.495%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $66.75 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,334.52 an ounce

