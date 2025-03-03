Stock Futures Gain Amid Wagers Selloff Overdone: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pointed to gains on Wall Street as some investors took advantage of a bruising week as an opportunity to buy. Equities and the euro surged in Europe on expectations for a big boost to defense spending.

Contracts on the S&P 500 added 0.4% and futures on the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.7%. Tesla Inc. led premarket increases among the Magnificent Seven stocks after recording its biggest monthly decline in about two years. Some sentiment and positioning indicators suggest stocks are already oversold, according to HSBC strategists.

“How much more cautious can the market get?” Katrina Dudley, senior investment strategist at Franklin Templeton, said on Bloomberg TV. “If you look at that fear and greed index, we are right in the red zone that flashes and says: caution.”

Bitcoin traded around $92,000, paring some of its weekend gains after US President Donald Trump’s latest comments about a strategic reserve for the coins. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks including MicroStrategy Inc., Coinbase Global Inc., and Riot Platforms Inc. rallied.

In Europe, defense and automaker stocks helped lift the Stoxx 600 benchmark more than 1%, while France’s CAC 40 Index and the UK’s FTSE 100 hit records.

Regional leaders rallied behind Ukraine and accelerated plans for increased military spending after a televised fallout between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

“The US turnaround is certainly a historic opportunity for Europe to tackle the subject of an autonomous European defense with potentially very positive economic ramifications,” said Christopher Dembik, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management. “But beware of excessive optimism.”

BAE Systems Plc soared 13%, Rheinmetall AG gained 10% and Saab AB gained 9%. The euro jumped 0.9% against the dollar, while the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint led gains among emerging-market currencies.

Bonds in Germany and France fell on the expectations for increased issuance. Germany’s next government is exploring options for large-scale investments in defense and infrastructure spending which could amount to hundreds of billions of euros, according to Reuters.

Beyond the military spending boost, shares in European carmakers gained sharply after the EU said it would grant the companies leeway in reaching 2025 CO2 emission targets.

US Tariff Deadline

Now markets are bracing for a looming March 4 tariff deadline, with potential US levies of 25% on Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on China.

If implemented, the new tariffs would apply to roughly $1.5 trillion in annual imports, making them some of the most sweeping of the Trump era.

Investors are still holding out hopes for a last-minute delay, following an initial deadline extension. In China, President Xi Jinping is expected to unveil new stimulus at the National People’s Congress this week that could bolster the economy in the face of the looming trade restrictions.

Trump Heads Toward Tariff Barrage on Canada, Mexico, China

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, HCOB manufacturing PMI, Monday

UK S&P Global manufacturing PMI, Monday

Japan unemployment, Tuesday

Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday

US President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday

Australia GDP, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

China’s National People’s Congress, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues speak, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, consumer credit, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 8:24 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.9% to $1.0467

The British pound rose 0.9% to $1.2686

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 151.20 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $93,091.39

Ether fell 6.1% to $2,371.39

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.25%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $70.15 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,871.10 an ounce

