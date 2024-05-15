Stock Futures Hold Gains Ahead of US Price Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equities were poised to hold gains of the previous session’s tech-led rally as traders bet that Wednesday’s key US inflation report won’t undermine the case for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed, while the MSCI All Country World Index extended its longest run of advances since January. In the run-up to US consumer price index data, the S&P 500 advanced Tuesday despite Jerome Powell’s signals that interest rates will be higher for longer and a mixed reading on producer inflation.

Treasury yields edged lower and a gauge of the dollar softened ahead of the inflation report, which is expected to show a slight moderation in price increases. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is seen slowing to 0.3% month-on-month, from 0.4%.

“An in-line-with-consensus US core CPI read is discounted and in the price, but that may be enough to promote relief buyers and see the index push higher,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “A core CPI read below 0.25% month-on-month and I certainly wouldn’t want to be short.”

A survey conducted by 22V Research showed 49% of investors expect the market reaction to the CPI report to be “risk-on” — while only 27% said “risk-off.”

“There seems to be an expectation that the data will cool from last month and the market does seem to be somewhat set up that way,” said Samuel Zief, head of global FX strategy at JPMorgan Chase Bank. “I think we could see a pretty intense dollar rally if the data is quite hot.”

Meanwhile, the week’s renewed frenzy around meme-stock favorites GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. cooled off a bit, with shares of the high-risk, heavily shorted companies giving up most of their premarket gains.

The Boeing Co. edged lower after the US Justice Department found that the aiircraft maker had violated a deferred-prosecution agreement tied to two fatal crashes half a decade ago.

Europe’s benchmark gauge hit a new record in a ninth straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since August 2021. Miners rallied along with copper prices, while industrial good and real estate stocks also outperformed.

In contrast to the likely US path for interest rates, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that the European Central Bank is very likely to start easing policy at its next policy meeting in June.

In commodities, oil traded in a narrow range as the International Energy Agency cut its 2024 forecast for demand growth by 140,000 barrels-a-day.

Copper futures in New York rallied to a record high after a short squeeze that’s prompted a scramble to divert metal in other regions to US shores. Gold extended gains after rising almost 1% on Tuesday.

Key events this week:

US CPI, retail sales, business inventories, empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Wednesday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:33 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0827

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2615

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 155.84 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $62,954.55

Ether rose 1% to $2,921.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $78.11 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,370.59 an ounce

