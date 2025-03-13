Stock Futures Pare Drop as Inflation Print Soothes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pared losses as the latest US data showed February wholesale inflation was unchanged from the previous month, a further sign that price pressures are abating.

Data showed producer inflation data at 0% last month, compared with expectations of a 0.3% increase. The reading, helped by a decline in services costs, comes on top of a softer-than-expected consumer inflation print released Wednesday. Jobless claims meanwhile, fell to 220,000 for the latest week, slightly below estimates.

S&P 500 contracts were down 0.2% after the data while those on the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.3%, having earlier shed more than 0.5%.

The figures are unlikely to completely dispel market jitters as they do not capture the effect of trade tariffs that are raising fears of an economic slowdown. Those risks were highlighted by President Donald Trump’s latest threat to retaliate with levies of up to 200% on European Union wine if the EU did not immediately remove tariffs imposed on US goods.

The dollar rose while US Treasury yields were about two basis higher.

A slew of weak earnings hit shares in software firms Adobe Inc. and SentinelOne Inc. in premarket trading, though Intel Inc. jumped as much as 11% after the chipmaker named a new chief executive officer.

European shares traded almost flat. Gold was a notable mover, with prices rising toward record highs as several banks predicted further gains for the haven asset amid the escalation in global trade tensions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:43 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0841

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2938

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.18 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $82,881.85

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,896.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.34%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.89%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.75%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $67.37 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,946.73 an ounce

