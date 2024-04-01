Stock Futures Rally With Gold on Rate Cut Hopes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks futures gained and gold soared to an all-time high as last week’s slowing inflation data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

S&P 500 contracts added 0.4%, while markets in Europe, Australia and Hong Kong were shut for the Easter holiday. Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Microsoft Corp. advanced in pre-market trading, pointing to a strong open in tech stocks. Gold topped $2,265 ounce on Monday, up 1.6% from Thursday’s close, while an index of the dollar inched lower. Bitcoin slipped below $70,000.

A cooldown in the Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation last month, coupled with a rebound in household spending, suggests that the bullish narrative that propelled stocks to records this year remains intact. The so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index, which strips out the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3% from the prior month, slowing from January’s surprisingly strong reading.

“You have a Fed that at the moment is highly data dependent,” said Matthew Luzzetti, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank. “Until we get either confirmation or a different view on what the data are going to be, it’s kind of hard to gauge exactly where we end up from a Fed policy perspective.”

At an event on Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated that the US central bank isn’t in any rush to cut interest rates as policymakers await more evidence that inflation is contained.

Read More: Bullish Stocks Narrative Seen Intact After US Inflation Data

Meanwhile, Japanese equities fell after a report showed confidence among the country’s large manufacturers weakened slightly.

Chinese stocks rallied as a rebound in manufacturing activity reinforced hopes that the nation’s economic recovery may be starting to gain traction. The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 1.6% to lead gains in Asia. “Emerging optimism about China is real,” said Vishnu Varathan, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Key events this week:

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Monday

Bank of Canada issues business outlook and survey of consumer expectations, Monday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

France S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Germany S&P Global / BME Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Tuesday

India HSBC/S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Mexico international reserves, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

Spain unemployment, Tuesday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Brazil industrial production, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Hong Kong retail sales, Wednesday

US ISM Services, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

India services PMI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

France industrial production, Friday

Germany factory orders, Friday

Hong Kong PMI, Friday

India rate decision, Friday

Japan household spending, Friday

Philippines CPI, Friday

Russia GDP, Friday

Singapore retail sales, Friday

South Korea current account balance, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 5:31 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI World index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0787

The British pound was little changed at $1.2620

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.37 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $69,492.95

Ether fell 2.4% to $3,545.44

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.19%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.93%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $2,254.12 an ounce

