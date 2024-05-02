Stock Futures Remain Higher After Jobless Claims: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures remained higher as traders took the latest labor-market reading in stride a day after the Federal Reserve signaled rate hikes are unlikely.

S&P 500 contracts signaled the US equity benchmark will halt a two-day slide. Megacaps climbed ahead of Apple Inc.’s results. Wall Street expects less room for disappointment with a lowered bar and speculation the iPhone maker will announce a buyback, following the steps of other big techs including Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. Treasury two-year yields dropped further below 5%.

Read: US Weekly Jobless Claims Unchanged at 208K, Below Est.

The government’s monthly employment data due Friday is expected to show a slowdown in hiring after a blowout March report. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey calls for a 240,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls, which would be the slowest pace since November. The figures have topped forecasts in recent months.

The Fed decided Wednesday to leave the target range for the benchmark rate at 5.25% to 5.5% following a slew of data that pointed to lingering price pressures in the US economy. Jerome Powell said it’s unlikely that the Fed’s next move would be to raise interest rates, saying officials would need to see persuasive evidence that policy is not tight enough to bring inflation back toward the 2% target.

Corporate Highlights:

Qualcomm Inc., the world’s biggest seller of smartphone processors, gave an upbeat forecast for sales and profit in the current period, suggesting demand for handsets is increasing after a two-year slump.

EBay Inc. gave a weak forecast for the current quarter, reinforcing investor worries that the one-time pioneer continues to lose relevance in a maturing e-commerce market crowded with competitors.

Peloton Interactive Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy is stepping down from the role and the company is planning to cut about 15% of its global workforce.

MGM Resorts International reported first-quarter sales and earnings that beat analysts’ projections, benefiting from the post-pandemic recovery in Macau and a new partnership with Marriott International Inc. that helped fill hotel rooms.

Carvana Co. reported stronger earnings with revenue topping expectations as the company digs into its restructuring plan and regains sales momentum.

DoorDash Inc., the largest food delivery service in the US, offered a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter as the company invests in expanding its list of non-restaurant partners and improving efficiency.

Moderna Inc. reported a narrower first-quarter loss than Wall Street had expected, as the biotech giant’s cost-cutting helped offset a steep decline in its Covid business.

Apollo Global Management Inc. reported higher first-quarter profit as the firm raked in more management fees and originated a record $40 billion of private credit, a key area of growth.

Key events this week:

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 8:32 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0694

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2509

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 154.83 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $58,691.88

Ether rose 1.7% to $2,987.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.62%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $79.62 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $2,299.23 an ounce

