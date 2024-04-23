Stock Futures Rise as Earnings Take Center Stage: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures wavered as the busiest week of the earnings season gathered momentum, with hopes for a sustained rally hinging on whether big tech can justify lofty valuations inspired by the artificial intelligence boom.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 erased modest gains to trade little changed after Wall Street’s rebound from a $2 trillion sellof. Early results Tuesday were mixed: shares of United Parcel Service Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp. and General Motors Co. rose in premarket trading after earnings beats. PepsiCo Inc. slipped after reporting falling volumes in North America, with MSCI Inc., Invesco Ltd. and Philip Morris International Inc. also among the losers.

But the main event will be the “Magnificent Seven” cohort of tech megacaps, with Tesla Inc. set to be the first to report after today’s market close. Next up is Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday, followed by Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. on Thursday.

Earnings will stay front and center of investors’ minds this week with about 180 companies — representing over 40% of the S&P 500 market value — reporting results. The focus on corporate profits comes after a rout fueled by geopolitical fears and signals the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to lower rates.

“Whether markets see further consolidation from here is likely to hinge on the assessment of the sustainability of AI demand ahead following the earnings releases,” said Eddie Cheung, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 0.7%, with the technology sector leading the advance. SAP SE jumped more than 4% as a boom in demand for artificial intelligence fueled the German software company’s growth. Drugmaker Novartis AG added as much as 5% after lifting full-year guidance.

PMI data on Tuesday reinforced the positive mood in Europe. Private-sector activity advanced to the highest level in almost a year, driven by a buoyant services sector and Germany’s return to growth. Barring any economic surprises, a rate cut in June is a “fait accompli,” European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

“We remain focused on the current earnings season, which could re-focus investor attention on solid underlying fundamentals,” Citigroup Inc. strategists Mihir Tirodkar and Beata Manthey wrote in a note. “We would view the recent pullback as a buying opportunity.”

Treasury yields rose before a flurry of bond auctions that will test investors’ appetite after yields hit the highest in 2024. A gauge of the greenback was little changed.

Gold extended losses after its biggest daily decline in almost two years, with easing tension in the Middle East and signs the Fed will keep rates higher for longer crimping demand. Oil nudged dipped as traders weighed the next steps between Israel and Iran amid signs of easing hostilities following a tit-for-tat exchange of attacks last week.

Elevated Multiples

The challenge to S&P 500 returns is that companies will have to produce earnings — and outlooks — that support the already elevated multiples. Profits for the Magnificent Seven are forecast to rise 38% in the first quarter from a year ago, dwarfing the overall S&P 500’s 2.4% anticipated year-over-year earnings growth, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

But excluding Nvidia, the leading chipmaker for AI technology, expected net income growth for the group falls to 23%. Nvidia, which Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading desk dubbed “the most important stock on planet Earth,” doesn’t report its earnings for another month.

Investor positioning on megacap growth and tech stocks continues to be cut, down from the 97th percentile in early March to the 77th percentile now, according to Deutsche Bank AG strategists. The group is still the only sector where positioning is above historical average, even if no longer extreme, the strategists wrote.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Tuesday

Germany IFO business climate, Wednesday

US durable goods, Wednesday

IBM, Boeing, Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

US GDP, wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Microsoft, Alphabet, Airbus earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Tokyo CPI, inflation and GDP forecasts, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:19 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0672

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2403

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.78 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $65,997.04

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,179.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.65%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $81.19 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $2,307 an ounce

