Stock Futures Slide as Tariff Anxiety Spreads: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures pointed to further declines as investors grew increasingly nervous about how US trade tariffs will erode economic growth.

S&P 500 contracts slipped 0.7%. Bonds rose, with yields on two-year Treasuries falling as four basis points. The dollar index weakened for a second day and oil declined. Tesla Inc. fell 3% in premarket trading. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 slumped 1.5% on concerns the region will be President Donald Trump’s next target for import tariffs.

The global trade war is escalating after Trump imposed levies on Mexico, Canada and China in his biggest push yet to remake global trade. Canada announced a sweeping package of tariffs in response and China retaliated by imposing tariffs as high as 15% on some US exports. Traders responded to the threat of a US economic slowdown by adding to bets on interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

“We’re in a downward market and we don’t know when it’s going to stop,” said Nicolas Domont, a fund manager at Optigestion in Paris. “It’s by no means catastrophic, but we are still waiting for some good news.”

Money markets moved to fully price three quarter-point reductions this year for the first time since the middle of December. The steepening moves were mirrored in Europe, with traders similarly amping up wagers on easing from the European Central Bank.

The Mexican peso fell 0.5% against the greenback, while the Canadian dollar was slightly stronger after retreating for seven straight sessions.

Haven investments like the Swiss franc and the yen posted strong gains. Gold climbed above $2,920 an ounce.

Part of the nervousness among traders is the unraveling of the relationship between the US and Ukraine. Trump ordered a pause to all military aid to the country just days after an Oval Office blowup with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Meanwhile, European markets continue to be moved expectations for a wave of military spending. The euro rose 0.5% to its highest level this year and a basket of defense stocks hit a record high.

“We need to know exactly what the US plan is towards European tariffs,” said Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International. “It’s likely to be different from Canadian and Mexican tariffs, because the interrelationships are different. It’s a big unknown for European equity outperformance to continue.”

In Asia, Chinese stocks were modestly lower, on speculation the country is taking a measured approach to US levies with its retaliatory tariffs, stopping short of a full-blown trade war.

Meanwhile, India’s NSE Nifty 50 Index equities benchmark extended its drop to a record 10th day. Overseas investors continue to leave the market on concerns about slowing economic growth and relatively high valuations.

Key events this week:

Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday

President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM services index, factory orders, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 8:31 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0540

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2731

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 148.41 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $82,861.92

Ether fell 1.9% to $2,070.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.13%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.46%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $67.64 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $2,924.47 an ounce

