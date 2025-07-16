Stock Futures Trim Losses After Upbeat US Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pared earlier losses as solid earnings helped counter concerns about a steady stream of tariff headlines.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after falling as much as 0.4%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. advanced more than 1% in premarket on record-setting trading revenues. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.2% after lifting its full-year outlook. Morgan Stanley shares posted a small loss.

US Treasuries fluctuated. Japan’s super-long bonds rebounded following a sharp selloff earlier in the week, as investors weighed the potential for increased fiscal spending after this weekend’s upper house election. The dollar was little changed.

President Donald Trump signaled that tariffs on pharmaceuticals could be introduced by the end of the month, with similar measures on semiconductors potentially to follow. Traders further pared bets to their lowest level in a month for two US interest rate cuts this year, while Trump aide Kevin Hassett has emerged as the early frontrunner to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Economic data due later Wednesday are expected to show signs of tariff pass-through to producer-goods prices. Meanwhile, UBS Group AG strategists said US equity investors are complacent in their view that tariffs are predominantly a negotiation tool.

“The tariff inflation shock starts to hit,” wrote Robin Brooks, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former chief currency strategist at Goldman Sachs. “This effect will keep building in intensity as pre-tariff inventories are depleted.”

In the UK, inflation unexpectedly climbed to its highest level since early 2024, driven by rising food prices. The pound strengthened as traders scaled back expectations for further monetary easing by the Bank of England following a probable quarter-point cut in August. Gilts declined.

With investor attention now turning to results, investors remain optimistic about the prospects for corporate resilience.

“We believe companies should exceed expectations, with growth potentially nearing double digits,” said Nataliia Lipikhina, head of EMEA equity strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank. “Companies that surpass expectations in the second quarter and effectively mitigate tariff impacts are poised for market rewards.”

Corporate Highlights:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock traders posted their largest haul ever, as volatility sparked by the Trump administration’s trade war helped spur a second straight quarter of record revenue for the unit.

Bank of America Corp.’s traders posted a record second quarter as the company reaped the benefits of volatile markets and net interest income topped analysts’ estimates.

Johnson & Johnson beat Wall Street’s quarterly sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook, a show of confidence as the pharmaceutical industry faces the dual threats of tariffs and a crackdown on drug pricing.

ASML Holding NV Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet walked back the company’s growth forecast for next year due to trade disputes and global tensions.

Renault SA shares sank 16% after the automaker lowered its profitability outlook for the year and named company veteran Duncan Minto interim chief executive officer.

Nvidia Corp. boss Jensen Huang anticipates getting the first batch of US licenses to export H20 AI chips to China soon.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. jumped in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported it’s in exclusive talks to be acquired by Aquarian Holdings.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:42 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1611

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3400

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 148.70 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $118,875.01

Ether rose 3.7% to $3,154.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $65.94 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,336.68 an ounce

