Stock Losses Extend on Tech Weakness, Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Asian equities dropped as technology shares came under renewed selling pressure as investors rotated into other corners of the market. Oil rose after a Qatari LNG ship was struck.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index retreated 1.2%, with more than two stocks falling for every one that rose. Samsung Electronics Co., whose shares have more than doubled this year, slipped 8.3% even after its quarterly profit surged 19-fold. That weighed on the Kospi index, which retreated 6.7%. The chip sector remained in focus, with SK Hynix Inc. shares dropping 8.3% after kicking off the formal marketing process for its US listing.

US equity-index futures also edged lower in Asian trading. Contracts for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index declined 0.8%, indicating Monday’s rebound on Wall Street may be brief. European shares were also set for a modest loss.

Elsewhere, Brent crude rose 0.6% to about $72.45 a barrel after a laden liquefied natural gas carrier was struck by a projectile near the Omani coast as it exited the Strait of Hormuz, a fresh attack that tests the late-June peace deal. Treasuries edged lower across the curve, with the yield on the 10-year rising one basis point to 4.48%.

Investors are increasingly rotating out of tech stocks and into other sectors as they reassess the next phase of the AI trade. While enthusiasm for the AI technology remains intact after US semiconductor shares posted a record quarter, attention has shifted to whether rising capital spending, intensifying competition and expanding capacity will generate the earnings growth needed to support elevated valuations.

“The market is in the process of leveling the valuation playing field,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “After semiconductors stole the show for months, investors are now spreading their bets into other areas offering better value, which is tempering the earlier euphoria in high-beta tech names.”

This rotation may continue for some time until we see more parity in valuations between the high-flying semiconductor names and the rest of the market, Waterer said.

While tech shares fell, the financials and consumer subgroups of the MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced.

Elsewhere, the yen was a touch stronger around 161.85 per dollar even as positioning data showed hedge funds turned the most negative on the Japanese currency since 2007. Gold slipped for a second day to around $4,140 an ounce, while a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar was little changed.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The Kospi index is adjacent to its 50-day moving average, which was a buying zone for retail investors in late March. However, this time around there isn’t the same one-sided view that everything touching AI themes is a sure win.”

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV strategist. For full analysis, click here.

In Asia, attention was on Samsung’s earnings. The company’s quarterly profit soared past elevated expectations due to rocketing demand for memory chips needed in AI data centers. Still, investors have become skeptical on the AI boom after massive gains.

Daily headlines on capacity additions, tech delays and rising debt levels that barely raised an eyebrow over the past few years are now seen as reasons to dump tech shares.

Samsung stock’s decline after the earnings showed “investors might have already priced in solid results and are increasingly focused on the longer-term trajectory of the memory cycle,” said Albert Yong, managing partner at hedge fund Petra Capital Management.

Corporate News:

Rivian Automotive Inc. is offering to sell 75 million shares as the electric vehicle company seeks to fund equity contributions related to a US Department of Energy loan. Vale SA Chairman Daniel Stieler is stepping down after one of the company’s largest investors agitated to reshape the leadership of the world’s top iron ore producer. Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox plans to eliminate 3,200 jobs, or around 20% of its staff over the next year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 12:28 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4% The Shanghai Composite fell 1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1441 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 161.82 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7944 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $63,217.28 Ether fell 1.1% to $1,772.75 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.48% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.820% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.80% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $69.01 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,133.05 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sangmi Cha and Winnie Hsu.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.