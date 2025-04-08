Stock Rally Eases With Trade-Deal Hopes in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks headed toward the biggest gain since November and bonds fell after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent fueled hopes of trade deals, marking a dramatic shift in Wall Street sentiment following a selloff that chopped trillions of dollars off global markets.

While the S&P 500 pared an advance that earlier topped 4%, every major group rose on Tuesday. Some of the hardest hit companies during the recent rout jumped, with big tech leading gains. While there’s no consensus on whether shares have found a bottom, the bounce brings relief to investors rattled by intense swings.

It’s a much-needed reprieve for traders who’ve been bracing for a market crunch on a par with the pandemic and the global financial crisis. Across world markets, investors have been gripped by fears that something may break in the financial plumbing amid the cross-asset volatility, spurring speculation the Federal Reserve would need to speed up rate cuts.

As foreign nations appeal to Washington for negotiations in the wake of President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs, Bessent said there’s the potential for advantageous trade deals. Japan looks set to get priority in US tariff talks while Trump said prospects for a deal with South Korea were “looking good.”

At Bespoke Investment Group, the strategists say that while the latest news on tariffs don’t mean deals will necessarily happen, at least conversations are taking place, which buys some time for a pause in the market selling.

“Seems like we were very oversold and there’s hope that things may de-escalate from here,” said Sameer Samana at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “We would continue to be cautious in the near-term.”

Bank of America Corp. clients posted their fourth-biggest inflow into US equities on record last week as Trump’s trade war sent markets into a tailspin.

Net inflows were $8 billion in the period, the fourth-largest weekly inflow based on data going back to 2008, strategist Jill Carey Hall wrote in a Tuesday research note. Institutional clients, retail traders and hedge funds were all net buyers.

Meantime, warnings from Wall Street strategists are piling up on the dour outlook for stocks.

BlackRock Inc. strategists Jean Boivin and Wei Li downgraded US equities on Monday to neutral from overweight on a three-month horizon, saying they expect “more pressure on risk assets in the near term given the major escalation in global trade tensions.”

Meanwhile, a strategy team at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., including Peter Oppenheimer and Lilia Peytavin, said the equity selloff could well turn into a longer-lasting cyclical bear market as recession risks mount.

Now that the US has announced broader tariffs, what are you doing with your investments? Tell us in the latest MLIV Pulse survey.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.3% as of 11:22 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2.8%

The MSCI World Index rose 2.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0905

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2751

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 147.08 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $78,392.04

Ether fell 3% to $1,522.98

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.20%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.63%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $60.56 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,009.23 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Anand Krishnamoorthy and Aya Wagatsuma.

