Stock Rally Extends, Bonds Rise After Volatile Day: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks posted their biggest jump in more than two years as global financial markets rebounded after US President Donald Trump paused most of his sweeping reciprocal tariffs. Treasuries rallied after a tumultuous session.

Shares across the region gained Thursday after the S&P 500 had its best day since the global financial crisis. While equity-index futures for Europe surged more than 7%, contracts for US stocks declined, indicating markets are still in a flux. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell after a 34 basis point surge in the past three days spurred worries about the stability of the world’s biggest debt market. Metals halted the longest run of losses in 25 years.

Chinese stocks advanced on expectations for more stimulus after Trump increased levies on the country to 125%. The country’s top leaders are poised to meet Thursday to discuss additional economic measures.

Trump’s pivot came as the scale of the selloff in Treasuries market and days of mounting financial stress rattled investors and spurred a recession warning from Jamie Dimon. The reprieve underscores the pressure markets can bring to bear as Trump sought to remake the world trading order with 100-year high levies.

“We think Trump blinked, and the probability of a ‘contained damage’ scenario is rising,” said Homin Lee, a senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier Ltd. in Singapore. “We expect Europe and Asia to echo the US relief rally. The punitive tariff rate on China is mostly symbolic at this point.”

After $10 trillion was wiped off global equity markets and US Treasuries plunged, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the so-called reciprocal tariffs that hit dozens of trading partners after midnight. However, he raised duties on China to 125%. That came after the Asian nation retaliated and said it will raise levies on US goods to 84%.

Countries that were hit with the higher, reciprocal duties that went into effect Wednesday will now be taxed at the earlier 10% baseline rate applied to other nations, with the exception of China, according to a White House official.

The new tariff rates took effect at 12:01 am Washington time on April 10, according to a customs guidance released late Wednesday, and the 125% levy on China specifies that it’s inclusive of Hong Kong and Macau.

“Investors across Asia and beyond are breathing a sigh of relief,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “The postponement of reciprocal tariffs by the US allows more time for negotiations. For export-centered Asian economies this is especially important, given the growth impact steep US tariffs would have had.”

While Chinese equities rallied on stimulus expectations, the onshore yuan fell to the weakest level since 2007. Bets on monetary easing measures by the People’s Bank of China to support the economy also weighed on the currency.

Less than an hour before Trump’s remarks, a $39 billion sale of 10-year notes drew good demand — despite concern by some in the market that his policies might deter foreign buyers. That followed a tepid reaction to a sale of three-year notes on Tuesday, and paints a rosier backdrop for Thursday’s 30-year bond auction.

Trump called the world’s biggest debt market a thing of beauty as his about-face on trade policy sparked huge swings in bonds. Wednesday’s declines for short-dated Treasuries, a popular place where investors parked capital during market turmoil, were amplified as investors pivoted toward the equity rebound.

Bonds from Australia to Japan swung Thursday in the wake of a chaotic day in the US Treasuries market, forcing traders to confront the possibility that volatility from trade war jitters is only just beginning.

“This period of instability will continue for the next couple of weeks,” said Tsutomu Soma, a bond trader at Monex Inc. in Tokyo. “No one knows what shape these tariffs are ultimately going to take and everyone’s looking at US yields to trade — so brace for more chaos ahead.”

In commodities, oil returned to losses as investors grappled with abrupt policy shifts. Gold edged higher.

