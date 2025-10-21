Stock Rally Fades Ahead of Inflation; Gold Slips: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The global stock rally stalled as investors weighed trade tensions and the potential impact of upcoming US inflation data while parsing the latest earnings news.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 erased early gains, suggesting Monday’s Wall Street rally of more than 1% is set to to fizzle. A gauge of the dollar rose for a third day as the greenback advanced against all Group-of-10 peers. Gold and silver slid in a strong retreat from recent highs as the dollar strengthened.

The S&P 500 has logged its biggest two-day gain since June as the third-quarter earnings season gets into full swing, with about 85% of US firms beating profit estimates so far.

Among companies that reported on Tuesday:

General Electric Co. advanced in premarket trading after raising its full-year outlook for a second consecutive quarter as the jet-engine manufacturer cashes in on strong air-travel demand. Elevance Health Inc. shares gained after the health insurer posted third-quarter profit that was ahead of expectations. Peers UnitedHealth Group Inc., Centene Corp. and Molina Healthcare Inc. also rose. General Motors Co. surged after raising its full-year outlook and posting third-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates on better-than-expected pickup truck sales and fresh relief from the Trump administration’s tariffs on auto parts. Halliburton Co. rose after the energy-services company reported third-quarter revenue that beat the average analyst estimate. The Coca Cola Co. gained after posting third-quarter sales growth that beat Wall Street expectations — a sign that consumers are snapping up the company’s beverages despite higher prices. PulteGroup Inc. fell after the home builder reported a decline in third-quarter revenue and net new orders. While the US government shutdown and trade tensions continued to drive investor emotion and volatility, drawdowns have been short-lived, as investors see them as opportunities to add risk to their portfolios. Global stocks have rallied to new highs since their April slump as traders bet the billions spent by companies on artificial intelligence will yield profits in the future.

“Another day, another dearth of US data, as the government shutdown continues, with no end in sight,” said Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “To my mind, the path of least resistance continues to lead to the upside, and dips remain buying opportunities.”

The market is focusing on progress in US-China trade talks. While President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to follow through on a tariff hike on Chinese goods “if there isn’t a deal” by Nov. 1, he said he plans to meet with President Xi Jinping next week.

Investors are also awaiting delayed US inflation data due Friday for clues on the health of the economy and the Federal Reserve’s rate path. The UK will report inflation numbers on Wednesday.

“While earnings will remain in focus, particularly any updates on demand trends, international exposure post-tariffs, and their impact on profitability and capex, I think this week’s key events will be the inflation releases in the UK and US,” said Susana Cruz, a strategist at Panmure Liberum, “Both are still running hot and expected to rise further. Any upside surprises there could easily derail the rally.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed, hovering near a record high. Miners were the biggest decliners after prices of gold and silver slumped due to the stronger dollar.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The abrupt turn lower in gold prices weighed on equity markets given their correlation of late, but stocks should be able to shake it off pretty quickly. …That correlation is only likely to hold up in the very short term however as the gold prices won’t have much impact on the long term profitability of the large majority of firms (miners being the obvious exception).”

— Conor Cooper, Macro Squawk. Click here to read the full analysis.

Among individual movers in Europe, Eurofins Scientific SE dropped 9% after third-quarter results. Edenred SE jumped as much as 15%, the most on record, after the digital platform for services and payments reported better revenue growth for the third quarter. Assa Abloy AB gained as much as 3.4% after the Swedish lock and entrance systems group reported reassuring results.

Japanese stocks were volatile and the yen dropped 0.5% after Sanae Takaichi won a parliamentary vote to become prime minister, opening the way for more fiscal spending.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 had nearly hit 50,000 earlier Tuesday, Pictet Asset Management Japan Ltd. head of investment strategy Jumpei Tanaka said, adding that “some profit-taking likely emerged as a reaction to that earlier rally.”

The Treasury 10-year yield traded below 4% as falling oil prices eased concern about inflation before Friday’s consumer-price data announcement. Brent crude oil hovered close to $60 a barrel, heading for the lowest close since May.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:18 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1625 The British pound was little changed at $1.3395 The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 151.86 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.4% to $108,486.28 Ether fell 2.9% to $3,884.03 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.98% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.57% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.51% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $58.02 a barrel Spot gold fell 2.1% to $4,266.54 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy, Eman Abouhassira and Jan-Patrick Barnert.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.