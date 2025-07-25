Stock Rally Fizzles as European Profits Disappoint: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Stocks dipped at the end of a record-setting week after lackluster results from Volkswagen AG and Puma SE. The dollar advanced.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark dropped 0.6%. Puma tumbled 19% after cutting its outlook and Volkswagen slid 2.5% as US tariffs weighed on margins. Ten-year US Treasury yields rose one basis point to 4.41%, while the dollar ticked higher. S&P 500 futures were little changed.
Investors are looking for fresh signs that the rally can continue after the US benchmark notched its 10th record high in 19 days amid a solid earnings season and optimism around trade deals. Data on Thursday eroded the case for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as traders prepare for the US central bank’s meeting next week.
“Markets now see a greater chance that the Fed Chair will maintain a hawkish tone at the upcoming meeting,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Sydney. “Political dynamics and economic indicators reinforce a more cautious Fed stance.”
Trading desks at firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citadel Securities are telling clients to buy cheap hedges against potential losses in US stocks as a slew of risks loom over the market’s record advance.
“If you are nervous, the market is making it very easy to rent hedges,” Goldman’s trading desk wrote in a note to clients on Monday.
Corporate News:
- Volkswagen AG cut its financial outlook for the year, with the escalating cost of Trump’s tariffs weighing on earnings at the Audi and Porsche brands.
- Intel Corp. tumbled in late trading after Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan sparked concerns that he was more focused on cost cutting than restoring the chipmaker’s technological edge.
- Eni SpA reported profit that beat analyst estimates as proceeds from asset sales and cost cuts helped counter a weak oil market.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 8:52 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures were little changed
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1%
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
- The euro was little changed at $1.1753
- The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 147.38 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1670 per dollar
- The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3469
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 3.2% to $115,019.51
- Ether fell 3.5% to $3,608.86
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.41%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.76%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.65%
Commodities
- Brent crude rose 0.5% to $69.54 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,353.55 an ounce
