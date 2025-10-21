Stock Rally Flashes Signs of Fatigue as Gold Sinks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally that put stocks on the cusp of all-time highs faltered, with investors gearing up for inflation data and parsing mostly positive earnings news. Gold slid the most in four years as the dollar rose alongside bonds.

Following the S&P 500’s biggest back-to-back advance since June, the gauge barely budged on Tuesday. Equity exposure among global macro hedge funds and long-only strategies remain at the highest level in more than a year, despite some de-risking this month due to concerns over credit quality and trade, Barclays Plc strategists say.

“Our near-term technical outlook is for equities to consolidate/pull back over the next few weeks,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “While recent breadth deterioration warrants proceeding with caution, we view pullbacks as healthy and necessary.”

While the US government shutdown has caused an economic data vacuum, drawdowns in equities have been short-lived as investors see them as opportunities to add risk to their portfolios.

“Another day, another dearth of US data, as the government shutdown continues, with no end in sight,” said Michael Brown at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “To my mind, the path of least resistance continues to lead to the upside, and dips remain buying opportunities.”

Corporate Highlights:

General Motors Co. raised its full-year outlook and posted third-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates on better—than-expected pickup truck sales and fresh relief from the Trump administration’s tariffs on auto parts. Coca-Cola Co. posted third-quarter sales growth that beat Wall Street expectations — a sign that consumers are snapping up the company’s beverages despite higher prices. 3M Co. raised its profit forecast for the second straight quarter as Chief Executive Officer Bill Brown’s effort to revitalize the conglomerate gains traction despite ongoing challenges from economic volatility. General Electric Co. raised its full-year outlook for a second consecutive quarter as the jet-engine manufacturer cashes in on strong air-travel demand. Zions Bancorp said its profit topped estimates despite a $50 million loss from an alleged fraud, helping reassure investors who’d feared the credit markets might be harboring some deeper pain. Northrop Grumman Corp. raised its earnings forecast for the year after its third-quarter profit handily beat analysts’ estimates as work accelerates on its Sentinel missile program. RTX Corp. raised its full-year profit outlook and reported third-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations as sales and profit rose across its commercial aerospace and military hardware businesses. Philip Morris International Inc. nudged up the bottom end of its outlook for this fiscal year off the back of strong demand for its smoke-free products, including Zyn nicotine pouches. Airbnb Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said he didn’t integrate his company’s online travel app with OpenAI’s ChatGPT because the startup’s connective tools aren’t “quite ready” yet. UnitedHealth Group Inc. is testing a new system to streamline how medical claims are processed, an early example of what the company says is the potential for artificial intelligence to smooth out friction in billing. CoreWeave Inc. won’t increase its $9 billion offer for data center provider Core Scientific Inc., despite opposition to the deal from major shareholders. Elevance Health Inc. earnings beat Wall Street expectations, and the company affirmed its outlook for 2025, a positive sign for US health insurers that have spent the year in a historic meltdown. Halliburton Co. reported third-quarter revenue that beat the average analyst estimate. CenterPoint Energy Inc. agreed to sell its Ohio natural gas utility to National Fuel Gas Company for $2.6 billion. Crown Holdings Inc., a packaging products company, boosted its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full year, beating the average analyst estimate. Fluor Corp. climbed after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value has amassed a nearly 5% stake in the engineering and construction company, citing people familiar with the matter. Novo Nordisk A/S Chairman Helge Lund is stepping down after a boardroom dispute over strategy and will be replaced by Lars Rebien Sorensen, a previous leader of the company who now heads its biggest shareholder. Will we see more convergence between gaming and finance in the future? Let us know in the latest Markets Pulse survey.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1611 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3385 The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 151.82 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $108,664.31 Ether fell 2.9% to $3,884.18 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.95% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.55% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.47% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.44% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.54% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $57.68 a barrel Spot gold fell 3.7% to $4,193.53 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.