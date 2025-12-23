Stock Rally Keeps Going, Yen Extends Rebound: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia climbed for a third day after bullish momentum lifted shares on Wall Street, indicating that a much-touted year-end rally for equity markets was taking hold.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks rose 0.6% on Tuesday after a global index set a fresh closing record. US futures were steady after the S&P 500 added 0.6% overnight. In commodities, gold advanced to yet another all-time high — the 50th day it’s broken records this year. Silver also hit a new peak.

The Japanese yen remained a key focus for currency traders, rising for a second day to strengthen past the 157-per dollar level. That was after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said in an interview the nation has a “free hand” to take bold action against currency moves. The comments were her strongest warning yet to speculators following the yen’s weakening to as much as 157.78 even after the central bank hiked interest rates on Friday.

As the yen extended an rebound aided also by the euro’s strength, a broad gauge of the dollar dropped further following a 0.4% decline on Monday.

“The risk-positive vibes from the NY (overnight) session are extending” into Asia, said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank. “It’s a light pre-Christmas trading environment but at the moment the path of least resistance is for an extension of USD weakness.”

The upbeat mood among equity investors helped the S&P 500 erase December losses overnight and put it on course for an eighth straight month of gains, which would mark the longest winning run since 2018. Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. led megacaps higher.

After another strong year for stocks, the big question is whether investors will carry that positive mood into 2026.

Positioning in equities is rising and fund managers are maintaining record low levels of cash. Their expectations of a further rally are outweighing concerns over rich tech valuations. The Federal Reserve path is also being closely watched, with two rate cuts priced for next year.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran told Bloomberg Television the central bank risks sparking a recession unless it continues lowering rates next year.

“Even though we have seen a bit of a pullback” and some fatigue around AI, “we think that 2026 is still going to be fairly robust because overall companies are still spending quite a bit of capex around AI,” Ken Wong, an Asian equity portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments Hong Kong, said on Bloomberg TV.

Chinese stocks underperformed in Asia after they were downgraded by strategists at Citigroup Inc., who cited less favorable earnings revisions and a lackluster macro outlook. The team upgraded Taiwan to overweight from neutral, citing its deep links to global AI supply chains.

Separately, the US Federal Communications Commission said it would ban most foreign-made drones and critical components for unmanned aircraft systems going forward, a day ahead of a deadline for adding Chinese drone-maker SZ DJI Technology Co. to the agency’s so-called covered entity list.

Elsewhere, oil steadied after a four-day run of gains as the US continued its blockade of shipments of crude from Venezuela.

Brent was near $62 a barrel after rising about 5% over the previous four sessions while West Texas Intermediate was close to $58. The US has taken control of two tankers and is in pursuit of a third, as Washington intensifies pressure on the government of Nicolas Maduro.

Corporate News

Larry Ellison is throwing his personal fortune behind Paramount Skydance Corp.’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., aiming to give his son’s company an advantage in a fiercely contested takeover battle with Netflix Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S won approval to sell a pill version of its blockbuster obesity shot Wegovy in the US, a crucial step in its effort to defend its market share from rival Eli Lilly & Co. Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management and General Catalyst agreed to buy Janus Henderson Group Plc in a deal that values the asset manager at about $7.4 billion. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is planning to expand its acquisitions and investments in Japan’s booming corporate deals market over the next decade by about ¥800 billion ($5.1 billion), with a focus on mid-sized firms. China Vanke Co., once the country’s biggest developer before it succumbed to an unprecedented property crisis, won last-minute support from creditors to extend a bond grace period in a reprieve that helps it avoid default, at least for now. Huawei Technologies Co.’s ultra-luxury Maextro S800 sedan is so popular in China nowadays, it’s outselling Porsche AG’s Panamera, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s S-Class and all other vehicles with sticker prices of at least $100,000. In an industry run by titans, a Singapore AI firm called Megaspeed International Pte. is drawing an unusual amount of attention. In less than three years, the once-obscure spinoff of a Chinese gaming enterprise has evolved into the single largest Southeast Asian buyer of Nvidia Corp. chips — a rapid ascent that’s lifted hopes for a regional champion in the lucrative business of AI cloud computing. Citigroup Inc. will further increase its investment banking team in Japan to capitalize on a record-breaking boom in mergers and acquisitions that it expects to reach new heights. The standoff between China and Japan threatens to exacerbate a seasonally weak period for Chinese airlines and make it harder for them to post their first annual profit in six years. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were unchanged as of 12:54 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1777 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 156.21 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.0208 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $88,182.6 Ether rose 0.2% to $2,993.02 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.76% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $57.94 a barrel Spot gold rose 1% to $4,485.97 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, David Finnerty, Abhishek Vishnoi and Paul Jackson.

