Stock Rally Loses Steam as Dollar Extends Advance: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The dollar advanced against all major peers and global shares wavered as investors weighed trade tensions and the impact of upcoming US inflation data.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed, hovering near a record high. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 erased early gains, suggesting Monday’s Wall Street rally of more than 1% is set to to fizzle. A gauge of the dollar rose for a third day as the greenback advanced against all Group-of-10 peers.

Japanese stocks were volatile and the yen dropped 0.5% after Sanae Takaichi won a parliamentary vote to become prime minister, opening the way for more fiscal spending.

The S&P 500 has logged its biggest two-day gain since June as the third-quarter earnings season gets into full swing, with about 85% of US companies beating profit estimates so far. Netflix Inc., General Electric Co., The Coca-Cola Co. and General Motors Co. are among companies scheduled to report on Tuesday.

While the US government shutdown and trade tensions continued to drive investor emotion and volatility, drawdowns have been short-lived, as investors see them as opportunities to add risk to their portfolios. Global stocks have rallied to new highs since their April slump as traders bet the billions spent by companies on artificial intelligence will yield profits in the future.

“Another day, another dearth of US data, as the government shutdown continues, with no end in sight,” said Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “To my mind, the path of least resistance continues to lead to the upside, and dips remain buying opportunities.”

The market is focusing on progress in US-China trade talks. While President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to follow through on a tariff hike on Chinese goods “if there isn’t a deal” by Nov. 1, he said he plans to meet with President Xi Jinping next week.

Investors are also awaiting delayed US inflation data due Friday for clues on the health of the economy and the Federal Reserve’s rate path. The UK will report inflation numbers on Wednesday.

“While earnings will remain in focus, particularly any updates on demand trends, international exposure post-tariffs, and their impact on profitability and capex, I think this week’s key events will be the inflation releases in the UK and US,” said Susana Cruz, a strategist at Panmure Liberum, “Both are still running hot and expected to rise further. Any upside surprises there could easily derail the rally.”

Japanese shares pared earlier gains as Takaichi won the lower house of parliament vote to become prime minister on Tuesday, effectively making her the first woman to clinch the nation’s top leadership job.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 had nearly hit 50,000 earlier Tuesday, Pictet Asset Management Japan Ltd. head of investment strategy Jumpei Tanaka said, adding that “some profit-taking likely emerged as a reaction to that earlier rally.”

The Treasury 10-year yield traded below 4% as falling oil prices eased concern about inflation before Friday’s consumer-price data announcement. Brent crude oil hovered close to $60 a barrel, heading for the lowest close since May. Gold slipped.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:20 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1626 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 151.18 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1205 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3385 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $107,927.81 Ether fell 2.8% to $3,889.4 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.97% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.57% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.49% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $60.75 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,331.26 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Eman Abouhassira.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.