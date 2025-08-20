Stock Rally Pauses After Wall Street Tech Selloff: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A record-breaking run in global stocks lost momentum as a sharp selloff in heavyweight technology shares rippled through markets.

Most gauges in Asia fell as risk mood soured with megacap tech companies on Wall Street hit by a stock rotation. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 index slipped 0.4% after a 1.4% drop Tuesday, the second-worst decline since April’s tariff shock. MSCI’s regional stock gauge dipped 0.8% with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and SoftBank Corp. leading the declines.

Oil rose 0.2%, recouping some losses from the prior session. A gauge of the dollar extended its gains to a third day. The New Zealand dollar weakened and bonds rallied after the central bank lowered rates by 25 basis points and suggested there was scope for more cuts this year.

Investors pared back positions in technology stocks — the market’s longtime leaders — amid growing concern that the rally since April has advanced too far and too quickly. That momentum will be further tested this week as focus turns to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on Friday with traders firming up bets on a September cut.

“As valuations get pushed to a historical high, traders and hedge funds tend to pull back,” said Anna Wu, cross-asset strategist at VanEck in Sydney. “Today’s fall is pre-Jackson Hole caution and profit taking.”

Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett have recently said the rally that’s propelled the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks higher from April lows looks stretched. Hartnett has repeatedly warned of a bubble risk in US shares this year.

“It is always easier when the markets are going up,” said Nicholas Bohnsack at Strategas. “It is difficult to poke holes in the bull case; the path of least resistance is likely higher, but we find ourselves increasingly worried that traditional risk assets (stocks and bonds) appear priced to perfection.”

Traders are gearing up for Powell’s speech with the Treasury market seeing a quarter-point rate cut next month as virtually locked-in and at least one more by year-end.

Investors are waiting to see if Powell affirms the market pricing — or pushes back with a reminder that new data arriving before the next policy gathering could change the picture. They’re also looking for clues about the longer-run trajectory of Fed cuts into next year.

A couple of weeks ago, when the latest jobs report revealed a slump in hiring, the case for lower rates appeared all but closed. Then came the sharpest spike in US wholesale prices in three years – fuel for the concern about tariff-led inflation that’s kept Fed officials on hold so far this year.

“If we get an indication that they are more inclined to cutting interest rates, that will be more supportive again,” HSBC Head of APAC Equity Strategy Herald van Der Linde said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

President Donald Trump reiterated his criticism of Powell saying the Fed chair is hurting the housing industry by not lowering rates.

“There is no inflation, and every sign is pointing to a major rate cut,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

On the geopolitical front, Trump urged Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to show some “flexibility” as the US president accelerates his efforts to end the war in Ukraine and encourages the two leaders to hold a bilateral summit.

Corporate News:

Xiaomi Corp. intends to sell its first electric vehicle in Europe by 2027, declaring plans to take on Tesla Inc. and BYD Co. globally after gaining traction with its year-old Chinese EV business. SoftBank Group Corp. shares look to have limited upside after the rally this month that added more than ¥7 trillion ($47 billion) to an all-time high Monday. Chinese plush toymaker Pop Mart International Group Ltd. reported robust revenue and profit growth, boosted by global demand for its hugely popular Labubu dolls. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 11:11 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1625 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.61 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1921 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $113,183.76 Ether fell 0.9% to $4,121.19 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.590% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.29% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $62.45 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Alice French and Abhishek Vishnoi.

