Stock Rally Set to Stall as Futures Dip, Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A brief revival in global equities led by technology shares looked set to falter heading into the European session as increasing tensions in the Middle East pushed up crude oil.

Equity-index futures showed European shares may fall 0.1% at the open while Wall Street gauges may drop slightly more. Souring the mood was Brent crude rising 2.6% to about $103 a barrel — rebounding from Monday’s 2.8% drop — as Iran stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure around the Persian Gulf.

Asian shares meanwhile headed for a second day of gains after Nvidia Corp.’s optimistic comments boosted technology shares in the region. Elsewhere, the dollar held its biggest one-day loss in more than a month. Treasuries fell across the curve, with the 10-year yield climbing two basis points to 4.23%. Gold rose for the first time in five days.

The Middle East conflict continued to reverberate across markets, with traders closely watching ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump renewed calls for other nations to help secure the crucial waterway and threatened to expand strikes to oil infrastructure. Meanwhile, Iran set a major gas field ablaze, adding further strain to an already fraught global fuel supply.

“As the war with Iran continues, oil prices are dictating the mood and headlines from the Strait of Hormuz are driving markets,” Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insight at BNY, wrote in a note. “Concerns for the week revolve around how central bankers see through these matters.”

Traders also remain focused on how policymakers from the Federal Reserve to the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will respond this week to inflation concerns as oil prices rise due to the war in Iran. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its key interest rate for a second straight meeting.

Meanwhile, Trump expressed his frustration with other nations that have so far been publicly noncommittal on his calls to help ensure vessels can transit the strait. Trump also said he had requested China — among those he’s asked for support — to delay a summit with Xi Jinping for about a month, saying it was important for him to remain in Washington to oversee the war.

“The possibility that the US-China meeting could be postponed by one month may also be taken as a sign that the war with Iran is likely to drag on longer than expected,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, chief strategist at Nomura Asset Management. “That would weigh on equity markets.”

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Equities are in a lose-lose situation as a result of the surge in oil prices. The potential that the conflict generates a sustained shift higher for yields also signals more pain for stocks.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Trump also renewed calls for allies to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping through the waterway has ground to a near-halt, but some transit continues, with a spike of Iranian ships.

A Pakistan-flagged Aframax tanker laden with crude cleared the strait on Sunday and is sailing to Karachi, according to tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The passage of Iran-linked vessels jumped to 12 vessels over the last 24 hours — a wartime high. That included a very large crude carrier, or VLCC, headed for China.

In other corners of the market, Bitcoin rose to trade close to $74,500.

The yen remained in focus as it edged closer to the 160-per-dollar mark, reflecting investors’ concerns around the nation’s heavy reliance on imported energy. Traders expected the Bank of Japan to keep interest rates on hold in its policy meeting later this week, with a quarter-point hike expected only in July.

“Right now the yen will go to 160 and the BOJ cannot stop this weakening unless they hike rates,” said Ashwin Binwani, founder of Alpha Binwani Capital, who has bearish positions on Japan’s currency against the greenback. “If the oil price doesn’t go down in the next three months, the yen will go to 165.”

Corporate Highlights:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is setting up a business unit to bring its sprawling AI services and development endeavors under a single umbrella, signaling its determination to profit off artificial intelligence. Wall Street banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. have already attracted enough demand for the nearly $15 billion of debt it is selling to back the leveraged buyout of video game maker Electronic Arts Inc., the largest of its kind. Bank of America Corp. has agreed to settle a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein victims who accused the bank of aiding in the deceased financier’s sex-trafficking, according to a court record. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 2:09 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.4% Japan’s Topix rose 0.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.1% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1497 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.22 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8855 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $74,302.34 Ether fell 1.4% to $2,313.24 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.23% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.265% Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.93% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4% to $95.74 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $5,035.02 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Bernadette Toh, Momoka Yokoyama, Ruth Carson and Sarah Chen.

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