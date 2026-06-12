Stock Rally Stalls as Trump Scolds Iran Over Leaks: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders left stocks wavering as President Donald Trump complained about Iran leaking terms of a deal to end their war.

Following its best day since April, the S&P 500 fluctuated. Oil pared its drop. Shadow markets are pricing a blockbuster debut for SpaceX after its record-breaking IPO.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” President Trump said in a post. “They better get their act together.”

Iran’s “drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” he also noted on Truth Social.

Equities briefly extended gains after data showed a pickup in consumer sentiment alongside easing in inflation expectations.

“We expect inflation pressures to ease after the Iran conflict simmers and the subsequent improvement in supply chains,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “But if the conflict in Iran remains throughout the summer, we should expect stronger inflation headwinds will put a damper on the growth trajectory.”

Corporate Highlights:

Adobe Inc. said its chief financial officer would depart, leaving the company without a top tier of veteran leadership after Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen announced in March that he would step aside. Blackstone Inc. is in early-stage talks about an acquisition involving H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian owner of apartment buildings and other properties. Flutter Entertainment Plc announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange about two years after the online betting group shifted its primary listing to New York, the latest company to abandon the UK bourse to prioritize US trading. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:48 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1573 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3401 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 160.26 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $63,492.9 Ether fell 0.1% to $1,668.95 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.50% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.86% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $86.51 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,182.14 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.